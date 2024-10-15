^

Sports

Arches refocus on title defense, clash with Tigers

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 4:10pm
Arches refocus on title defense, clash with Tigers
La Salle on Saturday exacted payback on tormentor University of the East, 77-68, to start the second round in style.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

3 p.m. — NU vs FEU

6 p.m. — DLSU vs UST

MANILA, Philippines — With distractions and issues now behind them, Topex Robinson and La Salle press on their title defense bid even harder against University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday, October 16, at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

Robinson over the weekend once and for all cleared his name in the center of the spitting allegations that the UAAP also found no conclusive evidence to hand out penalties — paving for the Archers’ clear path to the ultimate goal while ahead of the pack at 7-1. 

And Tigers (4-4) stand in the way at 6 p.m. after the duel between struggling teams National University (2-6) and Far Eastern University (2-6) at 3 p.m.

La Salle on Saturday exacted payback on tormentor University of the East, 77-68, to start the second round in style after a 68-56 win over rival and erstwhile unbeaten University of the Philippines marred by a near bench clearing between coaches. 

The skirmish stemmed from UP player Reyland Torres’ complaint that Robinson spat on him during the heated second half. The UAAP probed the incident and without conclusive evidences, just issued stern warnings to both camps due unsportsmanlike conducts. 

Robinson called out the unfair accusations and conclusions by some people on the court and online without knowing his side and the true story, forgave them for that doing and moved forward with plea to compassion and understanding of everyone. 

Now, he is laser-focused on the task at hand as La Salle braces for a bigger target on its back the rest of the second round starting with the vastly improved UST. 

“We know that this season will be the hardest for us. Like what I’m telling the players, that’s what you get as the defending champions,” said Robinson, whose wards are now the hottest team in the league with four wins in a row after snapping UP’s 6-game and UE’s 5-game streaks. 

“Every team will come out with guns blazing everytime they will play you. Gone are the days when you can just blow by teams because they have so much respect for you now.”

Back in the first round, the Archers had a tough time bucking off the Tigers and needed a strong fourth-quarter rally to run away with an 88-67 win. 

They expect the same gritty fight in Round 2.

“This is gonna make us better. These games will make us better. We’ll learn from it and grow from it. These games will make us stronger together,” he added.

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

UAAP
fbtw
