Flores cracks Olivares netfest semis

MANILA, Philippines — Unseeded Jairo Flores cracked the boys’ 14-under semifinals of the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships with a shock 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 4 seed Antonio Bengzon at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque over the weekend.

After dominant wins over Joem Riño and Kenji Kue, Flores outclassed Bengzon and set up a Last 4 clash with second seed Marcus Go, who breezed past Gabriel Vitaliano, 6-1, 6-1.

It’s top seed Mikael Honrado versus No. 3 Anthony Cosca in the other semis match.