‘Active rest’ for Suarez

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
September 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Charly Suarez.
STAR / File

There’s no stopping Charly Suarez’ bandwagon as the newly-crowned WBO International superfeatherweight champion will take a brief “active rest” before returning to the gym. Last Friday night (Saturday morning, Manila time), Suarez dropped Jorge Castaneda twice, prompting referee Chris Flores to halt the carnage at 2:22 of the third round in Glendale, Arizona. He’ll be back home with coach Delfin Boholst on Thursday.

Castaneda was a late replacement for Andres Cortes who pulled out, claiming a low blood pressure condition, two weeks before the bout. The switch threw off Suarez’ preparations as Cortes is 5-7 with a 65-inch reach while Castaneda is 5-10 with a 70-inch wingspan. But he wasn’t worried. Henry Lebron also withdrew from fighting Suarez last April and was replaced by Luis Coria.

“Sabi ng Top Rank, pwede ako mag-back out kasi late replacement at distraction sa akin,” said Suarez. “Ako naman, kahit sino basta may belt na nakataya at hindi non-title. Sanay ako sa amateur kung saan timbangan day of fight at kadalasan, ‘di mo alam ang style ng kalaban hanggat nasa ring na kayo, doon mo pagaaralan kung paano mo tatalunin.”

Suarez, 36, said he had little time to study Castaneda’s moves from viewing tape. “Mahilig mag-jab kasi mahaba,” he said. “Last fight niya three weeks ago, nanalo by second-round knockout ng body shot. Binababa kamay niya kaya open for counters. Dapat iba-ibang style ang gagamitin mo para ‘di ka mabasa ng kalaban. Kay Castaneda, ‘di ako nag-footwork at nakipagsabayan ako kasi alam ko ‘di siya tatakbo. Power shots ang binato ko. Tapos nag-kanan ako, ‘di southpaw.”

In the third round, Suarez led off with a right straight instead of a left jab then capped it with a left hook to drop Castaneda for a mandatory eight-count. Castaneda was up at four, punched his gloves together and motioned to Flores he was fine. Suarez unleashed another right straight that struck Castaneda’s temple and found the opening with a left hook to the jaw. Castaneda went down hard and Flores waved it off without a count. “Sa unang bagsak, expected ko na babangon siya,” said Suarez. “’Di ako nagmadali at baka masingitan tayo. Taas pa rin ang kamay ko. Bago ko tinamaan ng left hook sa first knockdown, nakabitaw siya ng kaliwa pero na-block ko. Depensa, ingat, utak at timing lang.”

Suarez said he’d like to defend his WBO International belt before the year ends then early the next quarter, gun for the world crown. “Wala akong pinipili na kalaban,” he said. “Kung sino ang itapat sa akin ng Top Rank, lalabanan ko. ‘Di ko pababayaan itong moment. Self-discipline ang kailangan.”

Boholst was accompanied by former Olympian Bobby Jalnaiz, Joel Bacho and Marlon Romero in Suarez’ corner. “Lahat ng ginawa ni Charly, inaral namin,” said Boholst. “Nakakatuwa at sarap ng feeling ginawa ni Charly ang mga gusto namin mangyari. Tinanong sa akin ng Top Rank anong next fight namin, sabi ko kalabanin si (Emanuel Navarrete).” Navarrete is set to stake his WBO superfeatherweight title against Oscar Valdez in Arizona on Dec. 7.

CHARLY SUAREZ
