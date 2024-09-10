Record turnout looms for Rock 'n' Roll Series run race

Princess Galura (2nd from right), president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc., part of The IRONMAN Group, presents the ASICS Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Manila medals. She is joined by (from left) Manila Sports Council (MASCO) head Roel de Guzman, PSA president and STAR sports editor Nelson Beltran, and race director Julian Valencia during the launch of the exciting night race, which features live music and a vibrant block-party atmosphere, at the PSA Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday. The main event is scheduled for November 4 at Rizal Park, following a prelude with the EVO City Front Act Run in Cavite on October 20.

MANILA, Philippines – In an electrifying fusion of night racing, live music and a vibrant block-party atmosphere, the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Series presented by AIA returns to Manila, poised to break participation records on November 24 at Rizal Park.

Runners of all abilities, from novices to seasoned marathoners, will dash past Manila’s historic landmarks, making it a must-do event in the country’s running calendar.

To ramp up excitement, a pre-run race, dubbed the EVO City Front Act Run, will take place on October 20 at EVO City in Cavite.

This fun run will set the stage for the November event and is expected to draw runners, families and even hobby groups who want a taste of the music-infused running experience.

The IRONMAN Group, organizer of the Rock 'n' Roll (RnR) Series, is gearing up for the event’s third edition, with over 4,000 runners across various categories already in the roster two months before the event.

“It’s all about having fun. It’s about memories, miles, music, medals and Manila,” said Princess Galura, general manager of Sunrise Events, part of The IRONMAN Group, during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“For the past two years, runners have enjoyed this musical journey. Now, we look forward to bringing you the EVO City Front Act Run as a teaser to the main event in November,” she said.

Galura was joined by race director Julian Valencia and Manila Sports Council’s Ruel de Guzman in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

With prices set to increase as race day approaches, those eager to join are encouraged to register early. Registration fees currently range from P2,150 (5km) to P2,650 (10km) to P3,500 (21km) to P3,950 (full marathon), with an increase after September 30.

The RnR Series promises not just a race but an experience, combining fitness with live music, community spirit and breathtaking views of Manila's iconic locations. The AIMS- and World Athletics-certified courses will take runners through some of the city’s most famous landmarks, including Jones Bridge, Intramuros, Rizal Park, the National Museum and Manila City Hall.

Live bands, DJs and unique entertainment at every turn make the race a party on the run, while runners’ entitlements include collectible race bling and post-race festivities that will light up the night. It’s a festival of movement, music and fun — all while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

“It is an opportunity to promote the beautiful sites of Manila, like Jones Bridge and the Walled City of Intramuros,” said Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, highlighting the event’s potential to boost tourism while encouraging fitness and community togetherness.

ASICS, the event’s title sponsor, is committed to supporting initiatives that promote health and wellness. Kabir Buxani, director of Sonak Corp (ASICS’ official distributor), emphasized the brand’s focus on holistic well-being.

“ASICS fervently encourages the belief that a sound mind and a sound body are the pillars of true well-being, illuminating the path to a healthier and more fulfilled community,” said Buxani.

AIA Philippines, as the presenting sponsor, also expressed excitement for the event. “Being active is key to achieving and sustaining physical and mental well-being,” said Melissa Henson, AIA Philippines' chief marketing officer.

“Events like this make staying active more enjoyable, and AIA is pleased to support an event that helps Filipinos live healthier, longer, better lives.”

Before the main event in November, the EVO City Front Act Run will give runners a sneak peek of the Rock 'n' Roll vibe on October 20. The fun run is expected to gather families, friends and fitness enthusiasts alike in a celebration of music and health.

The categories include the 5km, 10km and 21km, with registration prices set at P1,450, P1,550 and P1,950, respectively.

The ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Series is set to take Manila by storm once again, offering participants the chance to run, rock, and revel under the dazzling holiday lights while embracing a healthy lifestyle.

Online registration for both the October and November events is now ongoing. For more information, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila.