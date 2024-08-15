^

Josh Culibao hopes to stop two-game slide in UFC 305

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 15, 2024 | 3:15pm
Josh Culibao
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Australian mixed martial arts fighter Josh Culibao put it best after taking a loss. 

“You need to have the memory of a goldfish,” Culibao said heading into his UFC 305 featherweight match against Brazilian Ricardo Ramos on August 24 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Culibao lost his last two matches via split decision (Danny Silva) and unanimous decision (Lerone Murphy). His overall record might be 11-3-1, but his UFL slate is now at 3-3-1. 

The 30-year old Culibao doesn’t think there is an air of desperation for him or his opponent in this match. 

Ramos himself is coming off a two-match slide (5-5 in the UFC and 16-6-0 overall). In those two losses, Ramos was submitted first by Charles Jourdain, followed by Julian Erosa.

While a loss is a loss, getting knocked out or submitted does leave room for heavy doubt. A loss by decision means, there was a chance to win but…

Culibao’s “but” is to listen to his body. In the two losses, he was working hard to please his coaches, but in the process, felt himself getting burned out, tired, or even at less than 100%.

“It became that getting to fight day was a relief,” he noted.

While the Sydney, the Australia-born fighter still continues to work hard, he allows himself ample rest, time to for his mind to heal, and to take care of his family.

It will help that he will be fighting on friendly shores. Incidentally, in the two previous times he fought in the big numbered UFC events, he has won. 

“There are nice things to know, but I still have to go out and win it,” Josh emphasized.  

Ramos, his opponent, has way more experience, but Culibao isn’t worried. 

“I too have experience,” he said. “Losing too teaches me. 

 “But this time, no more excuses. I have to and seize it.” 

 Both fighters will try to avoid the first three-match losing streak of their career.

“So yeah, we are not going to hold back. This is a hugely important match for both of us.”

UFC 305 — with Dricus Du Plesis and Israel Adesanya in the main event and Kai Kara-France taking on Steve Erceg in the co-main event, along with the Culibao-Ramos preliminary card battle — will be shown live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Sky Cable and on Cignal as well as on streaming application Blast TV. The preliminary card begins at 8 a.m., with the main card kicking off at 10 a.m.

