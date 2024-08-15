^

Runaway wins in Jr. PGT

The Philippine Star
August 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Zero Plete
CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines — The 13-15 division of the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series was marked by dominant performances as Clement Ordeneza and Zero Plete cruised to commanding victories at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club yesterday.

Ordeneza outplayed Bukidnon native Alexis Nailga, who bested him in Del Monte last week. He finished with a 70 and 10-under 206 total as Nailga stumbled to a 78 for a 225. Luciano Copok placed third with a 236 total after a 79.

Plete dominated the girls’ side of the nationwide series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and sponsored by ICTSI with a 34-stroke victory (76-235), and joins Ordeneza in the  Match Play Championship on Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club.

