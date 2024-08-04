^

Hoffman also relegated to repechage in Olympic hurdles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 4, 2024 | 7:26pm
Philippines' Lauren Hoffman
MANILA, Philippines -- Another Philippine bet in hurdling is relegated to the repechage round, after Filipina Lauren Hoffman finished last in her heat in the Paris Olympics’ women’s 400 meter hurdles Sunday evening (Manila time).

Hoffman clocked in at 57.84 seconds, good for eighth in Heat 4.

Only the top three of each heat will notch an outright semifinal berth, as well as the next three fastest.

All the others will have to go through the repechage in a bid to make the next round.

In total, Hoffman ended at 37th spot. She finished ahead of Ukraine’s Viktoriya Tkachuk (58.10 seconds) and Germany’s Carolina Krafzik (58.49 seconds).

Femke Bol, Jasmine Jones, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Anna Cockrell, Shiann Salmon, Rushell Clayton, Rogail Joseph, Lina Nielsen, Janieve Russsell, Zeney Geldenhuys, Fatoumnata Diallo, Savannah Sutherland, Hanne Claes, Amalie Iuel, Catheljin Peeters, Paulien Couckuyt, Noura Ennadi and Louise Maraval punched outright semifinal berths.

About an hour before Hoffman competed, fellow Filipino hurdler John Cabang Tolentino also crashed into the repechage round.

The repechage round will be on August 5 at 4:50 p.m. (Manila time).

