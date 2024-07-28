^

Catantan falls in round of 32 to end Paris Olympic bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 28, 2024 | 5:24pm
Catantan falls in round of 32 to end Paris Olympic bid
Italy's Arianna Errigo competes against Philippines' Samantha Kyle Catantan in the women's foil individual round of 32 bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 28, 2024.
AFP / Fabrice Coffrini

MANILA, Philippines — Debuting Filipina Olympic fencer Sam Catantan put up quite a fight but came up short against veteran Arianna Errigo, 15-12, in the women’s foil individual table of 32 Sunday afternoon (Manila time).

The 22-year-old Catantan showed resilience as she clawed her way back from an early deficit, but the top-seeded Errigo’s experience had the upper hand down the stretch.

The 36-year-old Italian went up 4-0 early, before Catantan overtook her with five straight points, 5-4.

The four-time Olympian Errigo then asserted her mastery and took a big six-point lead, 11-6, as she upped the pressure.

But Catantan did not go down without a fight, cutting the lead to just three, 9-12, with 22 seconds to go in the second period, but her knee buckled anew.

Despite this, the Filipina tried to mount a comeback and inched closer to two, 12-14, in the final frame.

Errigo, who won multiple Olympic medals in the past, did not let up though, getting the win with less than a minute remaining.

Catantan’s first Olympic action saw her win against Brazil’s Mariana Pistoia in the first round before facing the No. 1 seed.

FENCING

PARIS OLYMPICS
Recommended
