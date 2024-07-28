^

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 28, 2024 | 12:14am
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

Who’ll break the ice for Team Philippines?

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The massive hunt for the gold in the Paris Olympics has begun and for the Philippines, its first, on paper, could come...
Ryan Garcia steals the show at Pacquiao-Anpo weigh-in

By Dino Maragay | 7 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao isn’t the only foreign boxing star in town right now.
Team USA ‘older’ but wiser

1 day ago
Kevin Durant on Thursday brushed off suggestions from teammate Joel Embiid that the advanced age of the USA’s star-studded...
Cone tells Pinoy bets: Enjoy the moment

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
It may have failed to make the trip but Gilas Pilipinas remains invested in the Filipinos’ campaign in the Paris O...
Cignal faces Capital1; Akari tests Petro

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Cignal eyes to remain unscathed while Capital1 Solar is out to prove that its giant upset of defending champion Petro Gazz...
China wins first gold

1 hour ago
China took the first gold of the Paris Olympics on Saturday, as the rain that dampened the opening ceremony took its toll...
Pacquiao faces tall odds vs Japanese

By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
At six feet tall, Japan’s Rukiya Anpo will be Manny Pacquiao’s tallest opponent so far.
Hidilyn sends best wishes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
If there’s one person who can be a source of inspiration, support, and confidence for the Filipino athletes in the Paris...
Enduring 6-hour chilly weather

By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
They frolicked in the rains.
POC chief feeling the ‘heat of competition’

1 hour ago
The Paris Olympics opening ceremony pulled through with a flourish amid an unceremonious summer rain on the River Seine on...
