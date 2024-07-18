^

Sports

Cabanag keys Caloocan MPBL win over Valenzuela

Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 10:48am
Cabanag keys Caloocan MPBL win over Valenzuela
Jeramer Cabanag in action for Caloocan.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo leaned on Jeramer Cabanag to beat Valenzuela, 84-78, on Wednesday and gained traction in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Cabanag clustered nine points in the last three minutes to lift Caloocan to its ninth win against six losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

The crack two-way guard out of San Beda finished with 25 points, including three triples, and four rebounds to earn best player honors.

Other Batang Kankaloo who delivered were Reil Cervantes, who came off the bench to contribute 10 points; and 6-foot-7 Marion Magat, who posted nine points and five rebounds.

The Valenzuela Classics, playing catch-up most of the time, seized the lead at 69-68. But the Batang Kankaloo bunched seven points, with Cervantes' and Cabanag's triples sandwiching a Joshua Flores Flores drive, to regain control, 76-68.

Valenzuela moved ahead for the last time at 69-68 following a corner jumper by Cyrus Baguio. But Cabanag came through with clutch free throws to pull down the Classics to 10-9.

Veteran JR Quinahan chalked 18 points and five rebounds while lanky Dennis Santos, who missed two triples and two charities in the homestretch, wound up with 14 points and 4 rebounds for Valenzuela.

Earlier games saw Pangasinan trounce Bicolandia, 113-91, and Muntinlupa rout Imus, 96-79.

The Pangasinan Heatwaves ruled the boards, 60-42, and converted it to a decisive 76-30 edge in points inside for a 7-11 record.

Michael Juico led Pangasinan with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, followed by Michael Mabulac with 14 points plus six rebounds; Mac Baracarl with 13 points plus four rebounds; and Allen Mina and Jason Tan with 11 points each.

Bicolandia dropped to 2-17 despite Shaquille Alanes' 38 points, spiked by six triples in the second quarter, four rebounds, two steals; and Lord Hower Casajeros' 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

The Marikina Shoemasters surged ahead, 37-14, and never wavered en route to a 6-12 card.

Ahron Estacio struck the hardest for Marikina with 22 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists. Eric Joseph Pili provided support with 19 points, four assists, three rebounds plus two steals; and so did RR Casajeros with 14 points, six rebounds plus five assists; and Jude Codinera with 10 points plus four rebounds.

With Casajeros sinking 3-of-5 attempts and Pili drilling in 4-of-9, Marikina pooled 12 triples against only two for Imus Agimat, which fell to 1-18.

Imus got 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals from nemesis Dela Cruz; 18 points, five rebounds plus four assists from Jameson Hiro; and 13 points plus 20 rebounds from Carlo de Chavez.

The MPBL returns to the Batangas City Coliseum on Thursday, with games pitting Negros against Bacolod at 4 p.m., Iloilo against Nueva Ecija at 6 p.m., and San Juan against Batangas at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

23 hours ago
Defending champion Pampanga thumped Binan, 91-74, on Tuesday to stretch its hot streak in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women 3x3 coach Altamirano satisfied with team&rsquo;s progress

Gilas women 3x3 coach Altamirano satisfied with team’s progress

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women squad has shown vast improvement in their game following their stints in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino cagers dominate Italy to remain unscathed in PSL Global Challenge

Filipino cagers dominate Italy to remain unscathed in PSL Global Challenge

19 hours ago
Just as expected, the Philippines, represented by Davao-NTB Wolves, blasted Italy-FilCom Basketball Association, 76-49, to...
Sports
fbtw
Team Philippines Olympic fan merchandise unveiled

Team Philippines Olympic fan merchandise unveiled

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, sports apparel brand adidas has officially launched the exclusive fan merchandise for Team...
Sports
fbtw
The unexpected roommate

The unexpected roommate

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
A funny story that the late Chino Trinidad once told was about his father Recah, a respected sportswriter and columnist now...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PBA to traverse Canada

PBA to traverse Canada

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial continues to look beyond local shores in paving the way for the league to grow with its 50th...
Sports
fbtw
NU&rsquo;s Belen crowned MVP anew

NU’s Belen crowned MVP anew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
National U star spiker Bella Belen added another feather in her cap, winning her second Most Valuable Player honor this...
Sports
fbtw
Lord Cedric rules Sunrise Sprint

Lord Cedric rules Sunrise Sprint

11 hours ago
With superb biking prowess, Lord Cedric Mascariñas and Alexis Belen clinched the overall championships in the Go for...
Sports
fbtw
Rains halt PGT Splendido

Rains halt PGT Splendido

11 hours ago
Adverse weather conditions forced the suspension of the second round of both the Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT,...
Sports
fbtw
Angels launch drive with intact roster

Angels launch drive with intact roster

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
On paper, the Petro Gazz Angels loom as the team to beat in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference based on an...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with