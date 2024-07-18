Cabanag keys Caloocan MPBL win over Valenzuela

MANILA, Philippines – The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo leaned on Jeramer Cabanag to beat Valenzuela, 84-78, on Wednesday and gained traction in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Cabanag clustered nine points in the last three minutes to lift Caloocan to its ninth win against six losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

The crack two-way guard out of San Beda finished with 25 points, including three triples, and four rebounds to earn best player honors.

Other Batang Kankaloo who delivered were Reil Cervantes, who came off the bench to contribute 10 points; and 6-foot-7 Marion Magat, who posted nine points and five rebounds.

The Valenzuela Classics, playing catch-up most of the time, seized the lead at 69-68. But the Batang Kankaloo bunched seven points, with Cervantes' and Cabanag's triples sandwiching a Joshua Flores Flores drive, to regain control, 76-68.

Valenzuela moved ahead for the last time at 69-68 following a corner jumper by Cyrus Baguio. But Cabanag came through with clutch free throws to pull down the Classics to 10-9.

Veteran JR Quinahan chalked 18 points and five rebounds while lanky Dennis Santos, who missed two triples and two charities in the homestretch, wound up with 14 points and 4 rebounds for Valenzuela.

Earlier games saw Pangasinan trounce Bicolandia, 113-91, and Muntinlupa rout Imus, 96-79.

The Pangasinan Heatwaves ruled the boards, 60-42, and converted it to a decisive 76-30 edge in points inside for a 7-11 record.

Michael Juico led Pangasinan with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, followed by Michael Mabulac with 14 points plus six rebounds; Mac Baracarl with 13 points plus four rebounds; and Allen Mina and Jason Tan with 11 points each.

Bicolandia dropped to 2-17 despite Shaquille Alanes' 38 points, spiked by six triples in the second quarter, four rebounds, two steals; and Lord Hower Casajeros' 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

The Marikina Shoemasters surged ahead, 37-14, and never wavered en route to a 6-12 card.

Ahron Estacio struck the hardest for Marikina with 22 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists. Eric Joseph Pili provided support with 19 points, four assists, three rebounds plus two steals; and so did RR Casajeros with 14 points, six rebounds plus five assists; and Jude Codinera with 10 points plus four rebounds.

With Casajeros sinking 3-of-5 attempts and Pili drilling in 4-of-9, Marikina pooled 12 triples against only two for Imus Agimat, which fell to 1-18.

Imus got 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals from nemesis Dela Cruz; 18 points, five rebounds plus four assists from Jameson Hiro; and 13 points plus 20 rebounds from Carlo de Chavez.

The MPBL returns to the Batangas City Coliseum on Thursday, with games pitting Negros against Bacolod at 4 p.m., Iloilo against Nueva Ecija at 6 p.m., and San Juan against Batangas at 8 p.m.