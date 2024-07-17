^

Sports

Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 12:34pm
Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL
Jeff Viernes scored 15 points for Pampanga.
MPBL

MANILA,  Philippines – Defending champion Pampanga thumped Binan, 91-74, on Tuesday to stretch its hot streak in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

Flaunting their depth and power, the Pampanga Giant Lanterns zoomed ahead, 62-29, and proceeded to notch their 17th straight win after an initial loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Only Quezon Province has a better record than Pampanga with a perfect 16-0.

Encho Serrano powered Pampanga with 22 points, four assists and two rebounds. Jeff Viernes provided support with 15 points, and so did Archie Concepcion with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Justine Baltazar, the MPBL's reigning Most Valuable Player and the PBA's top draft pick this year with Converge, showed his versatility with eight points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.

With Viernes sinking 4-of-5 tries and Rence Alcoriza going 2-for-4, Pampanga made 10-of-21 triple attempts for a high 47.6% conversion rate, way better than Binan's 4-of-16 for 25%.

Binan, which tumbled to 9-7, got 14 points from Jaymar Gimpayan, 11 from Nino Canaleta and 10 each from Jonathan Grey and Carlo Lastimosa.

Zamboanga Master Sardines drubbed Muntinlupa, 75-55, and Rizal Xentromall trounced Bulacan, 85-63, to complete a day of routs.

Jaycee Marcelino presided over Zamboanga's offense with 14 points and five rebounds. Jayson Castro Apolonio backed him up with 12 points and six rebounds; followed by Ralph Tansinco with 10 points and four rebounds; and Jayvee Marcelino with eight points and three rebounds.

Zamboanga tallied its fifth straight win and climbed to 14-3. Muntinlupa dropped to 5-13 following its fourth straight defeat.

The Muntinlupa Cagers drew 14 points from Errol Jay Bongay; 12 points from Alfred Flores; and 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Joshua Miguel Marcos.

Powered by Marco Balagtas' 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Rizal climbed to 10-8.

Other Golden Coolers who delivered were Bambam Gamalinda with 13 points and four rebounds; John Apacible with 13 points and three rebounds; and Janjan Salazar with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Bulacan tasted its eighth straight defeat and tumbled to 2-17. The Kuyas got 12 points from Andrei Simon Dada and 11 points from Khen Osicos.

The MPBL returns to the Caloocan Sports Complex on Wednesday with a triple bill pitting Imus against Marikina at 4 p.m., Bicolandia against Pangasinan at 6 p.m., and Valenzuela against Caloocan at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

JEFF VIERNES

MPBL

PAMPANGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The unexpected roommate

The unexpected roommate

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
A funny story that the late Chino Trinidad once told was about his father Recah, a respected sportswriter and columnist now...
Sports
fbtw
Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

2 days ago
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title on...
Sports
fbtw
Balti banners &rsquo;24 draft class

Balti banners ’24 draft class

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Make way for Converge’s new twin tower of Justin Arana and freshman Justine Baltazar.
Sports
fbtw
Amaro, Yulo king, queen of &rsquo;24 Palaro

Amaro, Yulo king, queen of ’24 Palaro

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Tanker Albert Jose Amaro II of Calabarzon and gymnast Iza Yulo of the National Capital Region lorded it over their respective...
Sports
fbtw
FEU booters&rsquo; dramatic win punctuates NCR championship

FEU booters’ dramatic win punctuates NCR championship

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The National Capital Region remained the lord of the Palarong Pambansa for the 17th straight edition.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PLDT's Davison out indefinitely due to injury

PLDT's Davison out indefinitely due to injury

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The PLDT High Speed Hitters will have to do without Filipino-Canadian hitter Savi Davison until further notice as they began...
Sports
fbtw
WNBA All-Star Game to be televised live in Philippines

WNBA All-Star Game to be televised live in Philippines

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
With greater awareness, eyeballs and interest in the Women’s National Basketball Association, this year’s All-Star...
Sports
fbtw
NBA owners retain flopping penalty, change NBA Cup tiebreakers

NBA owners retain flopping penalty, change NBA Cup tiebreakers

3 hours ago
NBA team owners voted on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) to permanently implement an in-game flopping penalty used on a one-year...
Sports
fbtw
Teams allowed only 1 import for Reinforced Conference, PVL clarifies amid 'misconception'

Teams allowed only 1 import for Reinforced Conference, PVL clarifies amid 'misconception'

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
There will only be one import per team. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with