Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion Pampanga thumped Binan, 91-74, on Tuesday to stretch its hot streak in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

Flaunting their depth and power, the Pampanga Giant Lanterns zoomed ahead, 62-29, and proceeded to notch their 17th straight win after an initial loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Only Quezon Province has a better record than Pampanga with a perfect 16-0.

Encho Serrano powered Pampanga with 22 points, four assists and two rebounds. Jeff Viernes provided support with 15 points, and so did Archie Concepcion with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Justine Baltazar, the MPBL's reigning Most Valuable Player and the PBA's top draft pick this year with Converge, showed his versatility with eight points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.

With Viernes sinking 4-of-5 tries and Rence Alcoriza going 2-for-4, Pampanga made 10-of-21 triple attempts for a high 47.6% conversion rate, way better than Binan's 4-of-16 for 25%.

Binan, which tumbled to 9-7, got 14 points from Jaymar Gimpayan, 11 from Nino Canaleta and 10 each from Jonathan Grey and Carlo Lastimosa.

Zamboanga Master Sardines drubbed Muntinlupa, 75-55, and Rizal Xentromall trounced Bulacan, 85-63, to complete a day of routs.

Jaycee Marcelino presided over Zamboanga's offense with 14 points and five rebounds. Jayson Castro Apolonio backed him up with 12 points and six rebounds; followed by Ralph Tansinco with 10 points and four rebounds; and Jayvee Marcelino with eight points and three rebounds.

Zamboanga tallied its fifth straight win and climbed to 14-3. Muntinlupa dropped to 5-13 following its fourth straight defeat.

The Muntinlupa Cagers drew 14 points from Errol Jay Bongay; 12 points from Alfred Flores; and 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Joshua Miguel Marcos.

Powered by Marco Balagtas' 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Rizal climbed to 10-8.

Other Golden Coolers who delivered were Bambam Gamalinda with 13 points and four rebounds; John Apacible with 13 points and three rebounds; and Janjan Salazar with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Bulacan tasted its eighth straight defeat and tumbled to 2-17. The Kuyas got 12 points from Andrei Simon Dada and 11 points from Khen Osicos.

The MPBL returns to the Caloocan Sports Complex on Wednesday with a triple bill pitting Imus against Marikina at 4 p.m., Bicolandia against Pangasinan at 6 p.m., and Valenzuela against Caloocan at 8 p.m.