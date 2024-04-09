^

Tamaraws sweep Falcons to boost semis hopes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 1:45pm
Martin Bugaoan led the charge for FEU with 11 points.
MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University Tamaraws bolstered their Final Four bid after sweeping the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Tuesday. 

Martin Bugaoan led the charge for FEU with 11 points. Ariel Cacao had another stellar performance with 17 excellent sets. 

The Falcons moved to within one, 22-23, with a successful block touch challenge as they tried to extend the match to a fourth set. 

However, a challenge by FEU, as well as a Vincent Nadera kill off a combination play, sealed the deal for the Tamaraws, 25-22. 

Jayjay Javelona and Andrei Delicana added nine points each for the Tamaraws, while Dryx Saavedra chipped in eight. 

No Adamson player finished in double digits, as Marc Paulino led the Falcons with seven and 13 receptions. 

“We really focused on the service reception and blocking. On the part of Adamson, you saw that they really fought until the final set to try to get the win today,” FEU head coach Eddison Orcullo told reporters in Filipino after the win. 

The Tamaraws rose to 9-1 in the season, their fifth straight win, while Adamson dropped to 4-6. 

A win by FEU or an Ateneo loss on Wednesday would finalize the Morayta-based squad’s trip to the semifinals. 

In the second game, the La Salle Green Spikers dominated University of the East, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21, handing the Red Warriors their third straight loss. 

After a kill by Eugene Gloria pushed La Salle to the match point, 24-21, an attack by Joshua Pozas sailed out, securing the victory for the Taft-based team. 

Noel Kampton spearheaded the Green Spikers, finishing with 17 markers and nine excellent receptions. Vince Maglinao added eight. 

Angelo Reyes and Pozas powered UE with 11 and 10 points, respectively. 

La Salle dominated the attacking department, scoring 49 compared to UE’s 36. 

UE had 18 unforced errors compared to the victors’ 11. 

La Salle is now holding a 7-3 win-loss record, while the Red Warriors slipped to 1-9.

