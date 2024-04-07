NLEX's Semerad pounces on Abueva's absence for Magnolia

MANILA, Philippines -- With rival Calvin Abueva sidelined due to suspension, NLEX forward Anthony Semerad took advantage and dropped a big double-double to help the Road Warriors roll to their fourth straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Semerad went to town and scattered 22 points and 10 rebounds, both of which are his season-highs.

It was more than enough to help lift NLEX to an 87-74 win over the Magnolia Hotshots on Saturday night.

After the game, the bruising forward said that he just capitalized on his rival’s suspension.

“[Abueva’s] a great player. He’s strong, and every time we play against each other, it’s a battle,” he told reporters.

“So, he wasn’t there today. So, I took advantage,” he added.

Abueva was slapped with a one-game suspension that took effect on Saturday after flashing a dirty finger on a fan.

He was also given a P20,000 fine on the antic that he argued was a retaliation after being on the receiving end of a bad word from the fan.

The suspension hurt the Hotshots a lot as they were already depleted with injuries to Rome dela Rosa and Aris Dionisio.

Semerad said he would have liked to face Abueva.

“Yeah, why not. I’m always ready.”

NLEX will try to continue their rise when they face the TNT Tropang Giga next Saturday in Candon, Ilocos Sur.