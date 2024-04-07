^

Sports

NLEX's Semerad pounces on Abueva's absence for Magnolia

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 7, 2024 | 1:14pm
NLEX's Semerad pounces on Abueva's absence for Magnolia
NLEX's Anthony Semerad
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- With rival Calvin Abueva sidelined due to suspension, NLEX forward Anthony Semerad took advantage and dropped a big double-double to help the Road Warriors roll to their fourth straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Semerad went to town and scattered 22 points and 10 rebounds, both of which are his season-highs.

It was more than enough to help lift NLEX to an 87-74 win over the Magnolia Hotshots on Saturday night.

After the game, the bruising forward said that he just capitalized on his rival’s suspension.

“[Abueva’s] a great player. He’s strong, and every time we play against each other, it’s a battle,” he told reporters.

“So, he wasn’t there today. So, I took advantage,” he added.

Abueva was slapped with a one-game suspension that took effect on Saturday after flashing a dirty finger on a fan.

He was also given a P20,000 fine on the antic that he argued was a retaliation after being on the receiving end of a bad word from the fan.

The suspension hurt the Hotshots a lot as they were already depleted with injuries to Rome dela Rosa and Aris Dionisio.

Semerad said he would have liked to face Abueva.

“Yeah, why not. I’m always ready.”

NLEX will try to continue their rise when they face the TNT Tropang Giga next Saturday in Candon, Ilocos Sur.

vuukle comment

ANTHONY SEMERAD

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blackwater's Nambatac disappointed with personal comeback game vs Rain or Shine

Blackwater's Nambatac disappointed with personal comeback game vs Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
In his first game going up against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, Rey Nambatac was not satisfied with how he played against...
Sports
fbtw
Santillan powers Painters past Bossing

Santillan powers Painters past Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Santi Santillan waxed hot and exploded for Rain or Shine as the Elasto Painters rolled to their third straight PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
One Taguig to make presence felt

One Taguig to make presence felt

14 hours ago
A new kid on the block is looking to make heads turn as One Taguig FC enters the pitch of the Philippines Football Leagu...
Sports
fbtw
One more for Gilas pool

One more for Gilas pool

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Gilas coach Tim Cone has added two players to the Gilas pool from which to choose who will suit up for the country in the...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors run over Hotshots for 4th straight win

Road Warriors run over Hotshots for 4th straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors showed no rust whatsoever and obliterated the hapless Magnolia Hotshots, 87-74, in a wire-to-wire affair...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IRONMAN 70.3 marks 10th anniversary with Lapu-Lapu race

IRONMAN 70.3 marks 10th anniversary with Lapu-Lapu race

4 hours ago
The IRONMAN Philippines celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary staging of its 70.3 triathlon series in Lapu-Lapu City on...
Sports
fbtw
Carter, Billups among 13 basketball Hall of Fame inductees

Carter, Billups among 13 basketball Hall of Fame inductees

4 hours ago
Former Toronto Raptors star Vince Carter and Detroit Pistons icon Chauncey Billups headed a 13-strong list of inductees named...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho flies high with 7th win

Choco Mucho flies high with 7th win

14 hours ago
Choco Mucho faced some tense moments in the third set but displayed toughness in the stretch, scoring a 25-15, 25-16, 25-21...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine keeps hot streak

Rain or Shine keeps hot streak

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Rampaging Rain or Shine turned things around in the fourth quarter to frustrate its former player Rey Nambatac and Blackwater,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with