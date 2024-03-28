^

Sports

Philippines beats India for back-to-back wins in women’s Asia ice hockey tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 28, 2024 | 12:35pm
Philippines beats India for back-to-back wins in womenâ��s Asia ice hockey tiff
The Filipinas amped up the scoring in the second and third periods to take the dominant victory and improved to 2-0 for the competition in their first taste of IIHF action since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yuka Fukuma / Philippine Ice Hockey Snapshots

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s ice hockey team picked up where they left off after their opening win in the 2024 IIHF Women’s Asia and Oceania Cup with a 7-0 shutout of India at the Bishkek Arena in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.

The Filipinas amped up the scoring in the second and third periods to take the dominant victory and improved to 2-0 for the competition in their first taste of IIHF action since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Illeana Jimenez was the first to break through for the Philippines with a goal at the 15:11 mark.

Bianca Cuevas then continued on her scoring rampage as she found the back of the net twice for two of the three goals in the second period.     

Kathleen Tan also scored to make it a 4-0 lead for the Philippines heading into the last 20 minutes of play.

All three goal scorers then added one more each to their total in the final period to make it a 7-0 rout in favor of the Filipinas.

Goalkeeper Rosalyn Lim picked up the clean sheet with 20 saves on goal.

The Philippines guns for its third straight victory when it faces the United Arab Emirates on Friday, March 29.

vuukle comment

ICE HOCKEY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Antipolo City throws support on Ajido

Antipolo City throws support on Ajido

14 hours ago
The Antipolo City government led by Mayor Casimiro “Jun” Ynares III will provide support to Antipolo-born swimmer...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women off to great start in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

Gilas women off to great start in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women had a strong start in the 2024 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup after coming up unscathed in the first day of the...
Sports
fbtw
Villarreal Football Academy opens in Philippines

Villarreal Football Academy opens in Philippines

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Villarreal Philippines Academy will provide unrivalled opportunities for football players all over the Philippines by working...
Sports
fbtw

In Papa’s footsteps

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
The late Lope Sarreal Sr. is the only Filipino who wasn’t a fighter inducted in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.
Sports
fbtw
Olympic flame to burn near Louvre during Paris Games: source

Olympic flame to burn near Louvre during Paris Games: source

22 hours ago
The Olympic flame is set to burn in the Tuileries Garden in front of the Louvre museum for the duration of the Paris Games...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso, Pagdanganan seek redemption at Ford Championship

Saso, Pagdanganan seek redemption at Ford Championship

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan are determined to bounce back from their recent LPGA Tour performances as they mix it up...
Sports
fbtw
Iraqis display full might vs Philippines XI

Iraqis display full might vs Philippines XI

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Iraq rained goals on host Philippines in a 5-0 shutout that pushed the Filipinos to the brink in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline still team to beat

Creamline still team to beat

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Creamline’s dramatic, come-from-behind 26-28, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 16-14 win over Cignal Tuesday night at the PhilSports...
Sports
fbtw
PNVF forms coaching sataff for world meet

PNVF forms coaching sataff for world meet

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Seasoned coach Dante Alinsunurin will make a comeback as one of the deputies for the national men’s team as host Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with