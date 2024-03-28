Philippines beats India for back-to-back wins in women’s Asia ice hockey tiff

The Filipinas amped up the scoring in the second and third periods to take the dominant victory and improved to 2-0 for the competition in their first taste of IIHF action since the Covid-19 pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s ice hockey team picked up where they left off after their opening win in the 2024 IIHF Women’s Asia and Oceania Cup with a 7-0 shutout of India at the Bishkek Arena in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.

Illeana Jimenez was the first to break through for the Philippines with a goal at the 15:11 mark.

Bianca Cuevas then continued on her scoring rampage as she found the back of the net twice for two of the three goals in the second period.

Kathleen Tan also scored to make it a 4-0 lead for the Philippines heading into the last 20 minutes of play.

All three goal scorers then added one more each to their total in the final period to make it a 7-0 rout in favor of the Filipinas.

Goalkeeper Rosalyn Lim picked up the clean sheet with 20 saves on goal.

The Philippines guns for its third straight victory when it faces the United Arab Emirates on Friday, March 29.