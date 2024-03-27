^

Hoffman sets new Philippine hurdles record at Florida meet

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 2:34pm
Hoffman sets new Philippine hurdles record at Florida meet
Lauren Hoffman
Photo from the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – Paris Olympics-hopeful Lauren Hoffman on Wednesday set a new national record in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a gold medal performance in the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational in Coral Gables, Florida.

The 24-year-old Filipino-Am hurdler timed in 56.39 seconds in ruling the event and at the same time, pending final approval, erasing the two-year-old Philippine mark of 56.44 registered by Robyn Brown in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games two years back.

Dominique Mustin of the United States wound up second in 57.02 while Zoe Pollock of Great Britain third in 57.54.

“I wanted this for so long,” said Hoffman on social media.

Hoffman is hoping to make it to Paris via direct qualification assuming she makes the cut in the 400ms (50.95) and 400m hurdles (54.85) or via the universality slot where she is expected to get the nod being the country’s best performer among its women’s track and field athletes.

In Paris, Hoffman hopes to join pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan and boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas.

