Van Sickle, Petro Gazz pummel Capital1

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Akari vs PLDT

6 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz used hammer, Brooke Van Sickle and sword as it overpowered Capital1 Solar Energy, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14, Tuesday to revive its semifinal hopes in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Van Sickle slashed her way to a 19-point performance that she laced with 15 booming kills and three missile-like aces in powering the Angels to their fifth win in seven outings, enough to keep their place inside the magic four.

It also somehow eased the pain of its 25-21, 18-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13 defeat to Chery Tiggo Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum that cost it its share of the lead.

"We came from a loss, we returned to basic," said Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara.

It also has something to do with defense, which liberos Jellie Tempiatura and Baby Love Borbon took charge off.

Tempiatura scooped up nine digs while Borbon had nine receptions.

"Kulang kami depensa last game kaya kung ano kulang namin nung nakaraan, yun ginawa namin today," said Tempiatura.

Jonah Sabete provided the attacking help to Van Sickle by hammering in nine hits while skipper Remy Palma presided over the block party with a match-high three blocks and finished with seven hits.

Ivy Perez, for her part, did the rest and dished out 10 excellent sets while chipping in six points.

The Solar Spikers slumbered to 1-6.

Chery Tiggo likewise improved to 5-2 with a 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 win over Nxled.

Mylene Paat led the way with 15 points while Eya Laure and Princess Anne Robles scattered 12 and 11 hits, respectively.

The Chameleons slipped to 1-5.

Chery Tiggo mentor Kungfu Reyes said they were challenged in their first-set defeat when they were unnerved by Nxled's tauntings.

“Nag-respond sila. Kahit papano mga ensayo namin at least me lumalabas,” said Reyes. “Inaasar nila kami lalo na nung first set kaya successful sila nung first set.”

Crossovers captain Aby Marano, for her part, stressed the need to start strong.

“Kailangan pag nag start game, arangkada agad, hindi pwede slow tapos maghabol kami dahil doon kami nahihirapan kaya start strong right away,” she said.