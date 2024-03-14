^

Senate adopts resolution hailing Filipino Asiad bets

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 14, 2024 | 12:41pm
The Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team pose with the Philippine flag after their Asiad gold medal conquest.
MANILA, Philippines – A Senate resolution commending Filipino athletes who participated in the 19th Asian Games last year has been adopted on Wednesday. 

Senate Resolution No. 825, which took into consideration resolutions 815, 821, 822, 833, 824, 826, 827, 828, 830, 831, 833, 834, 835, 836, 837, 838, 839, 840, 841, 842, 843, 844, 845, 846, 847, 848, 849, 850, 858, 860, was  adopted without objections.

"The Philippine delegation finished 17th overall and bagged four gold medals, two silver medals and 12 bronze medals, an incredible and impressive feat that deserve our recognition," Senate majority leader Joel Villanueva said. 

"Our athletes deserve the support of this institution and we continue to praise and commend their efforts for bringing honor and pride to our beloved country," he added. 

Last year, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, jiu-jitsu fighters Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez and Gilas Pilipinas won gold medals in the Asiad. 

Boxer Eumir Marcial and wushu bet Arnel Mandal took home silver medals. 

Patrick Coo, Jenna Napolis, Sakura Alforte, Alex Eala, Francis Alcantara, Elreen Ando, Gideon Padua, Clemente Tabugara Jr., Jones Inso, Patrick Perez and the Sepak Takraw Philippine Team then brought home bronze medals. 

For his part, Senate Committee on Sports chairman Sen. Bong Go said that the Filipino athletes "showcased their exceptional talents and unwavering determination as they competed with great determination, pushing their limits and displaying true sportsmanship throughout the Games." 

"I am delighted to share that our athletes achieved a commendable performance in the 19th Asian Games with the feat of securing a total of 18 medals," Go said. 

"Indeed, the hard work and sacrifices made by our athletes, coaches, and support staff have resulted in a remarkable achievement for our nation," he added.

After the measure was adopted, Villanueva moved to make all members of the Senate co-authors of the resolution.

