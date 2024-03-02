^

Sports

Pacio, Brooks in excellent terms despite ONE bout ending in DQ

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 4:29pm
Pacio, Brooks in excellent terms despite ONE bout ending in DQ
Jarred Brooks (left) and Joshua Pacio (right)
Instagram / Joshua Pacio

MANILA, Philippines -- Jarred Brooks "did not do anything wrong" after dropping his ONE FC strawweight MMA championship via disqualification against Joshua Pacio, the Filipino fighter said.

Pacio regained the strawweight title on Friday night after Brooks spiked him on his head.

This resulted in the disqualification loss for "The Monkey King," as the Filipino stayed on the mat of the cage for a few minutes, supposedly out cold.

In an Instagram post Saturday afternoon, "The Passion" acknowledged just how dangerous the sport is.

"This is a dangerous sport we play in! Anything happens inside the circle. I and Jarred work hard to put on a show to everyone. But at the end of the day only athletes understand what athletes feel because they know the journey, the sacrifices, the blood and the sweat, how much time they put into," he said. 

"My brother [Brooks], you don’t need to be sorry because you didn’t do anything wrong, you didn’t let anybody down remember that. You are a great champion, great person, and a great father," he added.

After the incident, Pacio was brought to the hospital and was discharged after a few hours.

In his post, Pacio and Brooks shared hugs and a meal along with members of the Lions Nation MMA.

He was still wearing a neck brace.

Pacio also hinted at a possible trilogy.

"I'm so happy to see and hug you a while ago and have a little chat with you. Love you bro. I will recover as soon as possible and we will run it back again."

vuukle comment

JOSHUA PACIO

ONE FC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heading waiting for Gilas call

Heading waiting for Gilas call

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Fil-Australian sharpshooter Jordan Heading is in Adelaide staying in shape for the next National Basketball League season...
Sports
fbtw
Bolick steers Road Warriors past Batang Pier in OT win

Bolick steers Road Warriors past Batang Pier in OT win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Robert Bolick exploded for 31 points as he led the NLEX Road Warriors to a triumphant start in the PBA Philippine Cup at the...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid plans to return from injury soon

Embiid plans to return from injury soon

16 hours ago
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid said Thursday that he intends to return from a left knee injury to play for...
Sports
fbtw
Eala through to W50 Trnava quarterfinals

Eala through to W50 Trnava quarterfinals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala has entered the W50 Trnava quarterfinals in Slovakia after sweeping North Macedonia’s...
Sports
fbtw
We are making Messi work too hard, Martino tells Miami

We are making Messi work too hard, Martino tells Miami

6 hours ago
Inter Miami are expecting too much work from their Argentine star Lionel Messi, coach Gerardo Martino said on Friday (Saturday,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala loses to Russian, exits W50 Trnava tilt

Eala loses to Russian, exits W50 Trnava tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Alex Eala’s journey in the W50 Trnava in Slovakia came to a screeching halt after suffering a tough three-set loss against...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH bares unified schedule for new season

MPL PH bares unified schedule for new season

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines is ready to start its 13th season this month with a new campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Terrafirma revs up engine

Terrafirma revs up engine

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Ever since Converge entered the PBA last season, the FiberXers have had Terrafirma in a vice grip. Yesterday, the Dyip decided...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Chery Tiggo, Choco Mucho collide

Unbeaten Chery Tiggo, Choco Mucho collide

16 hours ago
Chery Tiggo gets the chance to test its true mettle against a fancied team coming off a challenging win as the Crossovers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with