Pacio, Brooks in excellent terms despite ONE bout ending in DQ

MANILA, Philippines -- Jarred Brooks "did not do anything wrong" after dropping his ONE FC strawweight MMA championship via disqualification against Joshua Pacio, the Filipino fighter said.

Pacio regained the strawweight title on Friday night after Brooks spiked him on his head.

This resulted in the disqualification loss for "The Monkey King," as the Filipino stayed on the mat of the cage for a few minutes, supposedly out cold.

In an Instagram post Saturday afternoon, "The Passion" acknowledged just how dangerous the sport is.

"This is a dangerous sport we play in! Anything happens inside the circle. I and Jarred work hard to put on a show to everyone. But at the end of the day only athletes understand what athletes feel because they know the journey, the sacrifices, the blood and the sweat, how much time they put into," he said.

"My brother [Brooks], you don’t need to be sorry because you didn’t do anything wrong, you didn’t let anybody down remember that. You are a great champion, great person, and a great father," he added.

After the incident, Pacio was brought to the hospital and was discharged after a few hours.

In his post, Pacio and Brooks shared hugs and a meal along with members of the Lions Nation MMA.

He was still wearing a neck brace.

Pacio also hinted at a possible trilogy.

"I'm so happy to see and hug you a while ago and have a little chat with you. Love you bro. I will recover as soon as possible and we will run it back again."