Pacio regains ONE straw weight title as Brooks gets disqualified

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 11:28pm
Joshua Pacio
ONE

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Joshua Pacio took back the ONE strawweight MMA championship from rival Jarred Brooks, but not in a good way.

Pacio was declared the new strawweight champion via disqualification, after Brooks slammed him on his head.

As the two fighters were fighting for position with barely a minute into the game, “The Monkey God” carried “The Passion” off his feet.

Brooks then threw Pacio to the ground on his head.

After the takedown, the American put in some punches before referee Herb Dean stopped the contest at the 56 second mark of the first round.

Brooks seemingly celebrated, but a few moments later, the decision was announced that Pacio won via disqualification.

As the camera panned away, the Filipino was seen still out cold.

The disqualification was announced after Amir Aliakbari won also via disqualification against Arjan Bhullar.

Brooks earlier won the strawweight championship from the Filipino via unanimous decision back in 2022.

JOSHUA PACIO

ONE FC
