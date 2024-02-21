^

Rookie Poyos stars as Golden Tigresses slay Red Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 7:37pm
Rookie Poyos stars as Golden Tigresses slay Red Warriors
UST's Angeline Poyos (17)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Rookie Angeline Poyos powered the UST Golden Tigresses to their second straight win in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament against the gritty UE Lady Red Warriors, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22, Wednesday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Poyos had a massive game for the Tigresses, finishing with 24 points off 19 attacks, two blocks and three service aces.

The pivotal fourth set went down the wire, as a quick by Riza Nogales cut UST’s lead to just one, 20-19.

After the two teams traded points, back-to-back attacks by Bianca Plaza and Poyos pushed the lead to three, 23-20.

Casiey Dongallo tried to power UE with back-to-back markers, 23-22.

Regine Jurado, then, pulled the Tigresses back in control with a kill.

The top-scoring rookie, then, finished the game with an off-the-block hit, 25-22.

Jurado added 16 points for UST, while sophomore volleybelle Xyza Gula added 10.

The rookie Dongallo spearheaded the Lady Red Warriors with 23 points.

KC Cepada and Nogales had 10 markers apiece.

UST will be facing fellow unbeaten squad La Salle on Sunday.

UE, meanwhile, will try to rebound against the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

UAAP

UST GOLDEN TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
