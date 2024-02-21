^

Tamaraws trample Archers in UAAP men’s volleyball

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 12:35pm
The FEU Tamaraws rolled to their second win in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws continued its dominating ways in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after drubbing the La Salle Green Spikers, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, Wednesday morning at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

With the Tamaraws leading comfortably in the fourth set after a block by Dryx Saavedra, 19-12, La Salle tried to claw back with back-to-back points capped by a Vince Maglinao hit, 19-14.

After the two teams traded points, a costly error by the Green Spikers gave FEU a 21-15 lead.

Noel Kampton, who checked in in the fourth set, then drilled one in to help La Salle inch closer, 21-16.

After FEU’s Martin Bugaoan scored on a hit off a block of Kampton, Maglinao and Kampton had back-to-back hits going out to push the Tamaraws to the match point, 24-16.

Ariel Cacao then had too much juice on his service, keeping La Salle alive.

An Andrei Delicana hit ended the game as FEU won its second game in a row.

Saavedra led FEU with 20 points off of 18 attacks and two blocks. Bugaoan added 16 markers.

Cacao had a stellar setting game as he recorded 24 excellent sets.

Maglinao had 20 points for La Salle off of 18 attacks, a block and a service ace.

JM Ronquillo chipped in 19 points for the Green Spikers, who dropped to 1-1 in the season.

FEU will try to score its third straight win in the tourney against the UE Red Warriors on Sunday, February 25. La Salle, meanwhile, will try to bounce back against the UST Golden Spikers also on the 25.

Both games will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

FEU TAMARAWS

LA SALLE

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

UAAP
