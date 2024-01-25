PVL newbie Capital1 sets modest expectations

MANILA, Philippines – Great teams take time.

So Capital1 Solar Energy president Mandy Romero is giving her Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team two to three years to win the ultimate prize.

“Great teams take time. We hope we can create a formidable team in the next two to three years and hope we can find diverse talents around the country and create a culture to elevate our team,” said Romero, who co-owns the Power Spikers with sister Milka, during the team press launch Thursday, January 25, at Milky Way Café in Makati.

The Capital1Solar Energy Power Spikers are the latest members of the hottest pro league in the country — 12th to be exact — and sisters are excited to be part of the family.

Milka Romero, who is also the director of the family-owned solar energy company, is also excited to their new venture, hoping they can help elevate the sport to great heights.

“We want to apply what we learned in business to sport. We want to instill discipline and teamwork,” said Milka, who once co-captained the Ateneo football team in the UAAP. “But more importantly we want to contribute in women’s sports, especially in volleyball.”

Like Milka, Mandy is also a sports-minded a person, being a former national team member of Muay Thai.

But sisters can relate well in managing a team being the daughters of former amateur basketball godfather and Party-list Rep. Mikee Romero.

The older Romero, however, said he will not interfere with the affair of his daughters, saying: “It’s their project, it’s time for them help PH sports.

“We’ve been young athletes. We have that competitive spirit. We know how to be passionate team owners and our inherited passion for winning is something we learned from our dad,” said Mandy.

GlobalPort President Sheila Romero was also in attendance but only as a cheerer and prayer warrior.

PVL President Ricky Palou and chair Tonyboy Liao were there and enthusiastically welcomed Capital1’s entry to the league.

Sisters Mandy and Milka, who were accompanied by assistant team manager Edwin Galvez, were delighted they were able to get the services of champion coach in Roger Gorayeb.

Despite short notice, Gorayeb vowed to make the team competitive.

“Mabilis lahat ng pangyayari,” said Gorayeb, winners of nine championships in the Shakey’s V-League before it became the PVL who was acquired only last Saturday, Jan. 20.

“Seventy-five nag-tryout nung first day, and more than 50 in the next. Now, may 23 players na kami sa pool. We will trim down to 20. Dadalhin ko yung experience ko dito sa team na ito and na-feel ko yung interest ni Milka and Mandy, hindi kami nagkakalayo sa vision,” he added.

Among the players Gorayeb tapped were Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas, Jannine Navarro, Heather Guino-o, and Rovie Instrella.

Palou said he is excited of Capitol1’s entry.

“We’re excited to have Capitol1 in the PVL, we expect them to bring a lot of excitement to the league,” he said.

The Romero siblings stressed they’re undaunted by the lack of time to prepare saying they consider it as a chance to shine.

“We take that short notice as a momentum that we could build a team that we could adjust quickly and go from there. One step at a time, we want to win, that’s why everybody’s here,” they said.