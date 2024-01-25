^

Sports

Hotshots in driver’s seat

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
January 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Hotshots in driverâ��s seat
Magnolia import Tyler Bey puts up a one-hander against Phoenix defender Javee Mocon last night.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Magnolia found it hard to get its offensive groove against tough-as-nails Phoenix. So the Hotshots turned to their good old defensive playbook to get the job done.

Showing more poise in the endgame, the Hotshots grinded out an 82-79 win over the Fuel Masters to seize a 1-0 head start in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal duel yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tyler Bey delivered a clutch three-point play, grabbed a key defensive rebound and made a split that put Magnolia in the driver’s seat, 82-79, with 3.8 seconds left.

The Hotshots then put up a tough stand on Phoenix’ final offensive, forcing RJ Jazul to give it up to Jason Perkins, who eventually hit the front rim as he attempted to tie it at the buzzer.

“It was really our plan to limit the score under 90. We’ve been doing that for the whole conference and we want to continue with that. Hopefully, buong series ganoon so we’ll have a good chance of winning the game,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

“We had a hard time scoring because they disrupted our offense. Coach Jamike (Jarin of Phoenix) did a good job in that aspect. Good thing, we’re focused, solid and locked in on our defense. Siguro, ‘yung breaks of the game, napunta sa amin because of our hustle and aggressiveness in the endgame.”

Far from his usual explosive self, Bey finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two assists to lead Magnolia, which now guns for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series tomorrow.

Leading the backup were Paul Lee, who shot 11, and Mark Barroca, who had 10, including six in the fourth that gave the Hotshots a 78-73 cushion.

Perkins banged in 25 to show the way for the Fuel Masters. Import Johnathan Williams III scored only 11 against the Magnolia defense but had 18 rebounds.

The Fuel Masters earlier threatened to blow the Hotshots away in the third as they seized a 55-46 tear. But the more experienced Hotshots unleashed a 15-5 blast to wrest the upperhand, 61-60, going to the last 12 minutes.

vuukle comment

MAGNOLIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Djokovic, Sabalenka face Australian Open quarterfinal tests

Djokovic, Sabalenka face Australian Open quarterfinal tests

1 day ago
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka take the next step in their campaigns to retain their Australian Open titles Tuesday with...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

1 day ago
US Open champion Coco Gauff overcame huge resistance from the unseeded Marta Kostyuk Tuesday to move into her first Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

2 days ago
Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska upset former champion Victoria Azarenka to surge into the Australian Open quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Philta back in ITF rolls

Philta back in ITF rolls

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
After three years in limbo, the Philippine Tennis Association is back in the good graces of the International Tennis Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group eyes 4-0 record in Dubai

Strong Group eyes 4-0 record in Dubai

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Strong Group Athletics tries to zero in on a group sweep when it tackles Beirut Sports Club in the resumption of its campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena battles through winds, stays in control

Tabuena battles through winds, stays in control

53 minutes ago
Miguel Tabuena stood his ground and remained in command despite a 76 as the winds made a strong presence halfway through the...
Sports
fbtw

PSA pays tribute to fallen sports stars

53 minutes ago
A two-time Olympian, a former PBA Rookie of the Year, one of the most accomplished collegiate coaches in the country, a one-time college star who surprisingly never got to play in the PBA, and a cage icon who’s...
Sports
fbtw

Waiting in the wings

By Joaquin M. Henson | 53 minutes ago
With the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals now underway, the four remaining imports are showing why they’re still in t
Sports
fbtw

Valle Verde netfest unwraps

53 minutes ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City today as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig with close to 300 entries vying for top honors and ranking points across nine age-group categories.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with