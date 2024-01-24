TCL’s latest QD-Mini LED TV vows to take gaming to another level

MANILA, Philippines – Electronics brand TCL has launched what it claims to be its “most innovative” television to date that could possibly change gaming.

The TCL C755 “Ultra Game Master” QD-Mini LED TV, which blends extraordinary visuals and audio features, is now available for gamers and general media consumers alike.

The biggest TCL C755 Ultra Game Master is at 98 inches and has over 1,344 dimming zones, which would change how games are played.

“Dubbed as a visual masterpiece that presents astonishingly vivid visuals with lifelike colors and an ultra-high contrast ratio, it also features higher peak brightness, a wider color gamut, a larger screen size, and a longer lifespan, making it a leading-edge display Technology,” TCL said in a statement.

Local dimming, the company added, corrects backlight and image balance, which would reveal more light and shadow details.

“Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, the C755 showcases over a billion hues, expanding color volume by up to 96% per the DCI-P3 standard. Thanks to HDR 1600 nits, peak brightness ensures vivid visuals in various lighting conditions, even in daylight,” it said.

The television also has an AiPQ Processor 3.0, which reproduces vibrant colors, excellent contrast and crystal clarity.

And, as gamers know, these are important especially for high-graphics games.

“Make your online gaming more intense. TCL C755 ‘Ultra Game Master’ QD- Mini LED TV is definitely a cut above the rest as it is touted as the Future of Gaming giving new heights and experiences with Game Master 2.0 technology,” the brand said.

The television’s AMD FreeSync Premium Pro “eliminates the choppy gameplay, guaranteeing fluid, artifact-free performance, while HDMI 2.1*4 supports higher resolutions and frame rates.”

Aside from the astonishing visuals, the television also has the ONKYO’s 2.0 CH 50W Hi-Fi that “delivers another layer to the experience, delivering captivating stereo sound and thunderous bass.”

Its Dolby Atmos technology also gives depth and clarity, while DTS VIRTUAL:X enhances sound immersion and realism.