^

Sports

TCL’s latest QD-Mini LED TV vows to take gaming to another level

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 4:40pm
TCLâ��s latest QD-Mini LED TV vows to take gaming to another level
The new TCL C755 Ultra Game Master QD-Mini LED TV
Facebook / TCL Electronics

MANILA, Philippines – Electronics brand TCL has launched what it claims to be its “most innovative” television to date that could possibly change gaming.

The TCL C755 “Ultra Game Master” QD-Mini LED TV, which blends extraordinary visuals and audio features, is now available for gamers and general media consumers alike.

The biggest TCL C755 Ultra Game Master is at 98 inches and has over 1,344 dimming zones, which would change how games are played.

“Dubbed as a visual masterpiece that presents astonishingly vivid visuals with lifelike colors and an ultra-high contrast ratio, it also features higher peak brightness, a wider color gamut, a larger screen size, and a longer lifespan, making it a leading-edge display Technology,” TCL said in a statement.

Local dimming, the company added, corrects backlight and image balance, which would reveal more light and shadow details.

“Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, the C755 showcases over a billion hues, expanding color volume by up to 96% per the DCI-P3 standard. Thanks to HDR 1600 nits, peak brightness ensures vivid visuals in various lighting conditions, even in daylight,” it said.

The television also has an AiPQ Processor 3.0, which reproduces vibrant colors, excellent contrast and crystal clarity.

And, as gamers know, these are important especially for high-graphics games.

“Make your online gaming more intense. TCL C755 ‘Ultra Game Master’ QD- Mini LED TV is definitely a cut above the rest as it is touted as the Future of Gaming giving new heights and experiences with Game Master 2.0 technology,” the brand said.

The television’s AMD FreeSync Premium Pro “eliminates the choppy gameplay, guaranteeing fluid, artifact-free performance, while HDMI 2.1*4 supports higher resolutions and frame rates.”

Aside from the astonishing visuals, the television also has the ONKYO’s 2.0 CH 50W Hi-Fi that “delivers another layer to the experience, delivering captivating stereo sound and thunderous bass.”

Its Dolby Atmos technology also gives depth and clarity, while DTS VIRTUAL:X enhances sound immersion and realism.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

TCL

TELEVISION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

1 day ago
US Open champion Coco Gauff overcame huge resistance from the unseeded Marta Kostyuk Tuesday to move into her first Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Sabalenka face Australian Open quarterfinal tests

Djokovic, Sabalenka face Australian Open quarterfinal tests

1 day ago
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka take the next step in their campaigns to retain their Australian Open titles Tuesday with...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group eyes 4-0 record in Dubai

Strong Group eyes 4-0 record in Dubai

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Strong Group Athletics tries to zero in on a group sweep when it tackles Beirut Sports Club in the resumption of its campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

2 days ago
Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska upset former champion Victoria Azarenka to surge into the Australian Open quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Philta back in ITF rolls

Philta back in ITF rolls

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
After three years in limbo, the Philippine Tennis Association is back in the good graces of the International Tennis Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Clippers best LeBron-less Lakers in 'Battle of LA'&nbsp;

Clippers best LeBron-less Lakers in 'Battle of LA' 

4 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers took full advantage of the injury absence of LeBron James on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) to score...
Sports
fbtw
Young Koronadal footballers test mettle in Singapore tilt

Young Koronadal footballers test mettle in Singapore tilt

4 hours ago
Young footballers from Koronadal City are out to seize the biggest moment yet in their budding careers as they see action...
Sports
fbtw
Santillan, Asistio ink extension deals with Rain or Shine

Santillan, Asistio ink extension deals with Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Rain or Shine forward Santi Santillan signed a three-year extension with the Elasto Painters, the team announced Wednesd...
Sports
fbtw
Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

4 hours ago
Australian showman Nick Kyrgios conceded Wednesday his tennis career could be over, but said: "I'm OK with that".
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with