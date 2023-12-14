PVL playoff experience polishes Cignal’s Gandler

MANILA, Philippines – There is much more on the line for Cignal HD Spikers ace hitter Vanie Gandler than just her first-ever medal in the pro leagues as they battle the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the Battle for Bronze at the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference.

More than adding the first feather to her pro volleyball cap to end her first season in the PVL, Gandler is relishing the chance to mold herself into a better player.

As she plays in the postseason, the former Ateneo standout tries to go toe to toe with the best of the best.

“For me, it’s been fun. Going against the top three teams in the league right now is really challenging me to think more. It’s really challenging me to go out of my comfort zone, I can’t just attack with what I know. I really have to study more,” Gandler said after their Game 1 win on Thursday.

“I really have to use my brain, and that’s what my team has been helping me with and I’m really happy with that,” she added.

In particular, Gandler said that their series against Choco Mucho in the semifinals was one she was able to learn much from.

“Although we didn’t make it to the final round, like I’m still so grateful to be here. I’m grateful we got to go against Choco Mucho, I feel like that has helped us so much. The team, not just me. Yeah, just so grateful to be here,” she said.

Still, Gandler is eager to get things done here and now. With a chance to close out the series on Saturday, the outside spiker is planning to leave it all out on the court.

“Of course, we can celebrate the win today but we know that it’s a best-of-three series and that’s just one win. Now we have to get the second win and coming into the second game, we’re really gonna pour everything we have out.” said Gandler.

“Our hearts, everything. All our hard work and just tomorrow practice hard and recover the best way we can.”

Gandler and the rest of the HD Spikers resume their quest for third place when Game 2 kicks off at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.