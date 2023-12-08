Beermen ready for task sans JMF?

MANILA, Philippines — While June Mar Fajardo is out with a left hand injury, the task of holding down the fort for San Miguel Beer falls squarely on the relatively healthier bunch.

The Beermen have big shoes to fill – JMF’s norms of 19.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists – for the next four to six weeks as they wait for Fajardo’s metacarpal fracture of the fourth digit to heal.

And for Ivan Aska, CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Mo Tautuaa and the rest of SMB (3-1), the extra work minus the seven-time MVP starts in tonight’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup duel with tough NorthPort (4-2).

On the line in the 8 p.m. tussle at the PhilSports Arena are the Beermen’s three-game streak and the Batang Pier’s back-to-back.

Without “The Kraken” on the other side, NorthPort import Venky Jois is expected to go beast mode like he did in his 39-21 game sparking the Batang Pier’s 111-95 win over Converge last Wednesday.

“Four weeks (minimum) hindi makakalaro, sayang. Pero okay lang yun. Makakabalik din tayo agad. Minor (injury) lang,” said Fajardo, who hurt his left hand last Nov. 29 in a 115-110 win over Rain or Shine.

Jois, Arvin Tolentino and fast-maturing rookies Fran Yu, Cade Flores and Brent Paraiso have given NorthPort a good start in the race for the playoffs.