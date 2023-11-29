^

Sports

La Salle’s Quiambao crowned UAAP Season 86 MVP

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 1:51pm
La Salleâ��s Quiambao crowned UAAP Season 86 MVP
La Salle's Kevin Quiambao.
UAAP Media Bureau

(Updated 2:12 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle University star Kevin Quiambao has bagged the UAAP Season 86 Most Valuable Player award.

The La Salle Green Archer garnered 97.0 statistical points (SPs) for the whole elimination round, according to the UAAP.

The six-foot-six big man led La Salle to the Finals this season, where they will face the UP Fighting Maroons.

Quiambao averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0. assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in the 14 elimination round contests he played in. 

He led La Salle in points and rebounds,  second in assists and steals, and third in blocks. 

He made 38.5% of his field goals and 68.7% of his free throws. 

Quiambao also averaged 3.0 turnovers a game.

Quiambao is the first local MVP since Kiefer Ravena, who did so in back-to-back years.

After Ravena won the plum in 2014 and 2015, La Salle’s Ben Mbala, UP’s Bright Akhuetie, UST’s Soulemane Chabi Yo, Ateneo’s Ange Kouame and UP’s Malick Diouf did the same.

Quiambao, who had two triple-doubles in the season, is also the first local Green Archer to win the award since Don Allado in 1998 and 1999.

Following the versatile forward in the MVP race is UE’s Rey Remogat, who had 85.929 SPs.

Quiambao’s teammate Evan Nelle (77.538 SPs,) UP’s Diouf (74.769 SPs) and FEU’s LJay Gonzales (66.857 SPs) round up the UAAP men’s Mythical Five.

Meanwhile, Francis Lopez of UP is this season’s Rookie of the Year of the men’s division.

While UE’s Precious Momowei recorded more SPs (66.769) over Lopez’s 60.357, the former is ineligible for an individual award this season after being suspended.

In women’s play, Ateneo’s Kacey dela Rosa is the UAAP MVP with 83.857 SPs.
She is followed by Josee Kaputu of the FEU Tamaraws with 82.0 SPs.

UST’s Kent Pastrana had 77.714 SPs.

The Fighting Maroons’ Favour Onoh ranked fourth with 72.714 SPs and Junize Calago ranked fifth with 70.714 SPs.

In the women’s Mythical Five are dela Rosa, Kaputu, Pastrana, Calago and UST’s Tantoy Ferrer (68.571 SPs).

Onoh, who grabbed 30 rebounds against the Growling Tigresses in the Final Four, will not be included in the Mythical Five as there can only be one foreign student athlete. However, she is the Rookie of the Year in women’s play.

The women’s finals is currently ongoing, with UST leading the NU Lady Bulldogs.

The men’s finals is scheduled at 6 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

1 day ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
Panlilio gains seat in FIBA Central Board

Panlilio gains seat in FIBA Central Board

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
After the country’s successful FIBA World Cup hosting, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio now sits...
Sports
fbtw
A splash of Maroon, Green: Keenly awaited UP-La Salle clash unfolds

A splash of Maroon, Green: Keenly awaited UP-La Salle clash unfolds

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Worlds collide as University of the Philippines and La Salle lock horns in their first ever title showdown for the UAAP men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons, Archers meet in UAAP last dance for first time

Maroons, Archers meet in UAAP last dance for first time

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Worlds collide as University of the Philippines and La Salle lock horns in their first ever title showdown for the UAAP men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina leads Choco to 9th straight win

Rondina leads Choco to 9th straight win

14 hours ago
Choco Mucho smashed Gerflor, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11, yesterday to extend its winning streak in the Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Caloocan, Nueva Ecija edge foes in Pilipinas Super League&nbsp;

Caloocan, Nueva Ecija edge foes in Pilipinas Super League 

3 hours ago
Nueva Ecija held off repeated rallies by Alpha Omega before posting an 81-77 win and scoring its second straight win in the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week Maverick Ahanmisi quickly fits right with Ginebra

PBA Player of the Week Maverick Ahanmisi quickly fits right with Ginebra

3 hours ago
Four games with Barangay Ginebra, but Maverick Ahanmisi appeared at home already with the PBA's most popular ball club.
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am fighter Soriano in better position for UFC Fight Night

Fil-Am fighter Soriano in better position for UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
On Sunday, Punahele Soriano will open the main card of UFC Fight Night against American-German Dustin Stoltzfus.
Sports
fbtw
NLEX lets go of import Thomas Robinson

NLEX lets go of import Thomas Robinson

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Another team has swapped imports in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with