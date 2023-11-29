La Salle’s Quiambao crowned UAAP Season 86 MVP

(Updated 2:12 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle University star Kevin Quiambao has bagged the UAAP Season 86 Most Valuable Player award.

The La Salle Green Archer garnered 97.0 statistical points (SPs) for the whole elimination round, according to the UAAP.

The six-foot-six big man led La Salle to the Finals this season, where they will face the UP Fighting Maroons.

Quiambao averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0. assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in the 14 elimination round contests he played in.

He led La Salle in points and rebounds, second in assists and steals, and third in blocks.

He made 38.5% of his field goals and 68.7% of his free throws.

Quiambao also averaged 3.0 turnovers a game.

Quiambao is the first local MVP since Kiefer Ravena, who did so in back-to-back years.

After Ravena won the plum in 2014 and 2015, La Salle’s Ben Mbala, UP’s Bright Akhuetie, UST’s Soulemane Chabi Yo, Ateneo’s Ange Kouame and UP’s Malick Diouf did the same.

Quiambao, who had two triple-doubles in the season, is also the first local Green Archer to win the award since Don Allado in 1998 and 1999.

Following the versatile forward in the MVP race is UE’s Rey Remogat, who had 85.929 SPs.

Quiambao’s teammate Evan Nelle (77.538 SPs,) UP’s Diouf (74.769 SPs) and FEU’s LJay Gonzales (66.857 SPs) round up the UAAP men’s Mythical Five.

Meanwhile, Francis Lopez of UP is this season’s Rookie of the Year of the men’s division.

While UE’s Precious Momowei recorded more SPs (66.769) over Lopez’s 60.357, the former is ineligible for an individual award this season after being suspended.

In women’s play, Ateneo’s Kacey dela Rosa is the UAAP MVP with 83.857 SPs.

She is followed by Josee Kaputu of the FEU Tamaraws with 82.0 SPs.

UST’s Kent Pastrana had 77.714 SPs.

The Fighting Maroons’ Favour Onoh ranked fourth with 72.714 SPs and Junize Calago ranked fifth with 70.714 SPs.

In the women’s Mythical Five are dela Rosa, Kaputu, Pastrana, Calago and UST’s Tantoy Ferrer (68.571 SPs).

Onoh, who grabbed 30 rebounds against the Growling Tigresses in the Final Four, will not be included in the Mythical Five as there can only be one foreign student athlete. However, she is the Rookie of the Year in women’s play.

The women’s finals is currently ongoing, with UST leading the NU Lady Bulldogs.

The men’s finals is scheduled at 6 p.m.