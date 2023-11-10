Maroons, Bulldogs focus on UAAP twice-to-beat semis edge

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. – UP vs DLSU (women)

11 a.m. – NU vs UE (women)

2 p.m. – UP vs FEU (men)

4 p.m. – NU vs UST (men)

MANILA, Philippines – Final Four-bound University of the Philippines and National University try to boost their twice-to-beat hopes against different foes hitting the homestretch of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Gridlocked on top with similar 9-2 cards, the Maroons and the Bulldogs want no let-up in sustaining their drives, especially with fellow semifinalist and red-hot La Salle, on a five-game win streak, just lurking at third spot with a 8-3 record.

Only the top two teams will clinch a win-once bonus in the semis, with UP taking on the slumping Far Eastern University (3-8) at 2 p.m. and NU battling the also-ran University Santo Tomas (1-10) to create a little breathing room from La Salle in the last three games.

The Archers will have their turn to stay in the race tomorrow against University of the East (4-7) as Adamson (5-6) and Ateneo (5-6), tied at No. 4 so far, try to cling for the last semis ticket.

For now, UP and NU have to take care of business first.

“We’re in the final four pero hindi naman dito natatapos 'yun. Meron pa kaming goal at pangarap na gusto naming maachieve. Tignan namin kung hanggang saan kami aabot,” said coach Jeff Napa, whose wardswill still be in crucial clashes against Adamson and UP as their last assignments.

“Like what coach Goldwin (Monteverde) said, it’s good to have that twice-to-beat advantage so we have to work for it. We have to be ready for FEU first and let’s see. I think we can get it and we will get it,” said deputy mentor Christian Luanzon as UP has Santo Tomas and NU next.

NU barged into the Final Four for the second straight season after a 68-57 win over FEU while UP was the first to book their place for the fifth straight year with a 79-72 win over UE. La Salle followed suit to book a return in the playoffs after drubbing Adamson, 69-57 – leaving just one spot left up for grabs.