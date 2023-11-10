^

Sports

Maroons, Bulldogs focus on UAAP twice-to-beat semis edge

Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 2:45pm
Maroons, Bulldogs focus on UAAP twice-to-beat semis edge
UP's CJ Cansino
UAAP Media Bureau

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
9 a.m. – UP vs DLSU (women)
11 a.m. – NU vs UE (women)
2 p.m. – UP vs FEU (men)
4 p.m. – NU vs UST (men)

MANILA, Philippines – Final Four-bound University of the Philippines and National University try to boost their twice-to-beat hopes against different foes hitting the homestretch of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Gridlocked on top with similar 9-2 cards, the Maroons and the Bulldogs want no let-up in sustaining their drives, especially with fellow semifinalist and red-hot La Salle, on a five-game win streak, just lurking at third spot with a 8-3 record.

Only the top two teams will clinch a win-once bonus in the semis, with UP taking on the slumping Far Eastern University (3-8) at 2 p.m. and NU battling the also-ran University Santo Tomas (1-10) to create a little breathing room from La Salle in the last three games.

The Archers will have their turn to stay in the race tomorrow against University of the East (4-7) as Adamson (5-6) and Ateneo (5-6), tied at No. 4 so far, try to cling for the last semis ticket.

For now, UP and NU have to take care of business first.

“We’re in the final four pero hindi naman dito natatapos 'yun. Meron pa kaming goal at pangarap na gusto naming maachieve. Tignan namin kung hanggang saan kami aabot,” said coach Jeff Napa, whose wardswill still be in crucial clashes against Adamson and UP as their last assignments.

“Like what coach Goldwin (Monteverde) said, it’s good to have that twice-to-beat advantage so we have to work for it. We have to be ready for FEU first and let’s see. I think we can get it and we will get it,” said deputy mentor Christian Luanzon as UP has Santo Tomas and NU next.

NU barged into the Final Four for the second straight season after a 68-57 win over FEU while UP was the first to book their place for the fifth straight year with a 79-72 win over UE. La Salle followed suit to book a return in the playoffs after drubbing Adamson, 69-57 – leaving just one spot left up for grabs.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL launches social arm to aid former players

MPBL launches social arm to aid former players

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
There’s more to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) than just exciting games.
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater welcomes morale-boosting rout of Converge

Blackwater welcomes morale-boosting rout of Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Blackwater's lopsided win over the Converge FiberXers in Wednesday's PBA Philippine Commissioners' Cup action was not expected,...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors in NBA thriller

Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors in NBA thriller

1 day ago
Nikola Jokic scored 35 points as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-105 in a blockbuster showdown between...
Sports
fbtw
Semis-bound Archers challenged by early losses, says coach

Semis-bound Archers challenged by early losses, says coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
La Salle's early struggles strengthened the team as the Green Archers heated up at just the right time, head coach Topex Robinson...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs coach looks beyond UAAP semis berth

Bulldogs coach looks beyond UAAP semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After clinching their second straight UAAP Final Four berth, the NU Bulldogs are aiming for something bigger.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sports data firm goes all out for NBA fans

Sports data firm goes all out for NBA fans

By Anthony Suntay | 2 hours ago
Data has become such a huge part of sports nowadays, and fans just can’t seem to get enough of it!
Sports
fbtw
Young triathlon bets test mettle in IRONKIDS

Young triathlon bets test mettle in IRONKIDS

4 hours ago
The future of local triathlon take their turn to showcase their wares ahead of the elite pack of international triathletes...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan rallies to save 67, trails by 5 in Annika Driven by Gainbridge

Pagdanganan rallies to save 67, trails by 5 in Annika Driven by Gainbridge

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan made a big frontside charge coming home and rescued a three-under 67 as she trailed Canadian Brooke Henderson...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers spoil Giannis' 54 points in stunner vs Bucks

Pacers spoil Giannis' 54 points in stunner vs Bucks

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers withstood the 54-point eruption of Giannis Antetokounmpo as they came from behind to stun the Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with