Golden Tigresses thwart Lady Altas in SSL opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 5:55pm
MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses kicked off its Shakey's Super League (SSL) preseason championship with a win over the Perpetual Help Lady Altas, 25-12, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

With UST moving to match point in the fourth set, 24-18, following a hit off the blockers by Angeline Poyos, Perpetual scored three straight points to move to within three, 21-24.

But Jonna Perdido sealed the match with an off-the-block kill, 25-21.

UST started the game on fire, scoring six straight points to break the first set wide open.

After a hit by Mary Rhose Dapol put Perpetual on the board, UST scored four straight points to take a 10-1 lead.

Since then, the Tigresses never looked back.

But Perpetual was able to exact revenge in the second set, taking a five-point lead, 8-3, early on.

UST cut the lead to one, 18-17, following a down-the-line attack.

Perpetual, however, regained its groove as it took a 23-19 lead after back-to-back kills by Dapol.

A drop ball by Cassie Carballo cut Perpetual's lead to two, 23-21, but an error and a block on Poyos gave the second set to the Lady Altas.

But UST took the crucial third set in dominant fashion, with a service ace by Poyos clinching the third set for the Tigresses, 25-15.

After the win, UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes underscored the need to fix a number of things in their game.

"It is a good game. A win is a win," he told reporters.

"Next game is Monday, so we have to fix how we move," he added.

