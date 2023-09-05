Bridges connects, powers USA to bounce-back win vs Italy for semis berth

MANILA, Philippines – Mikal Bridges led a furious Team USA to the semifinal round as they vented their ire on Italy, 100-63, in their FIBA World Cup quarterfinal knockout game Tuesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Bridges, who is playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA, dropped a tournament-best 24 points in 18 minutes as almost every shot he took went in.

Fresh off a stunning loss against Lithuania, USA started the game firing on all cylinders, their offense and defense just too much for Italy.

The Americans turned the heat further in the second half as they nailed 3-pointers and ran away in transition.

USA led by as much as 41 points in the game they dominated in almost all aspects except in steals and turnovers.

Simone Fontecchio of the Utah Jazz led the way for Italy with 18 points. He fouled out of the game with 8:13 remaining in the game. Stefano Tonut followed suit with 11 points.

No other Italian player finished in double digits.

Tyrese Haliburton followed Bridges’ scoring output with 18 points.

With the win, the USA will finish higher than they did back in the 2019 World Cup where they ended up seventh.

The Amercians will be facing either Germany or Latvia, which is currently having a dream run in the tournament.