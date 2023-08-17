Zhang Weili looking to build on legacy in UFC 292

Zhang Weili, a two-time UFC champion, will take on 36-year-old Amanda Lemos in the co-main event of UFC 292 on Sunday, August 20, at the TD Garden in Boston.

MANILA, Philippines – Right now, 34-year-old Chinese strawweight Zhang Weili (23-3-0) can go on a huge run and make a case for herself as one of the all-time women’s mixed martial arts greats.

UFC 292 will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the on TapGo streaming application. The early prelims begins at 6 a.m. with the preliminary card getting underway at 8 a.m. The main card will start at 10 a.m.

For Zhang, it will be her 10th fight in the UFC and this isn’t lost on her.

“Every single day I try I try to improve and work on my weaknesses to become a complete fighter,” bared Zhang during an interview from her hotel room in Boston. “I feel fortunate and blessed to be a part of the UFC. It is not something you can plan for to be in the UFC. You have to really work hard for it. To be here and now on the 30th anniversary of the UFC is a blessing.”

Zhang will have to work hard if she wants to defend her title belt against Lemos.

Lemos is on a two-fight win streak with triumphs over Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez, receiving Performance of the Night honors for the former.

And Zhang has been closely keeping tabs on Lemos' performance.

“We trained in Thailand then the United States in preparation for a tough opponent. While every fight is tough and important, I feel this will push my career in a higher direction," said Zhang.

The reason why she says that isn’t only to continue her legacy but also the weight she carries on her shoulders — the aspirations not only of her countrymen but also of Asians.

“There are so many stories from my parents and friends who share with me how I can inspire others” she related. “I know this woman who has cancer but keeps fighting the disease and even runs every day to keep her mind and body strong.

“I know a person who is poor in academics and had trouble getting into college. He kept learning studying and improving and finally got to the college he wanted to be in.

And the last one I can share out of the many is this Chinese-American who was lacking in confidence to find his place in the United States. But when he saw a Chinese champion in the UFC he felt inspired.”

“I know there is pressure but I embrace it. It is part of the job and in life."