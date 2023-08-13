^

Sports

Olivarez seeks another tennis win at home court

Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 1:22pm
Olivarez seeks another tennis win at home court
Eric Jed Olivarez

MANILA, Philippines -- Eric Jed Olivarez hopes to ride the crest of a big title run in Puerto Princesa last week and flourish on the indoor clay courts he calls home.

This, as Olivares guns for a second straight victory in the Mayor Eric Olivarez Cup National Open Tennis Championships, which gets going Monday, August 14, in Sucat, Parañaque.

Olivarez turned back doubles partner Charles Kinaadman, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, to capture the Rep. Edward Hagedorn Open crown in a victory that had kept him in the  conversation heading to this week’s Group A championship featuring the country's leading players at the Olivarez Sports Center and Parañaque Tennis Courts.

Event organizer Bobby Mangunay said they are using two courts to accommodate the big number of entries with the tournament also featuring the men’s and women’s doubles, the juniors grand slam 18-and-under singles and doubles for boys and girls.

Also on tap are the Legends men’s doubles 30s, 40s and 50s, men’s singles 35s and 45s, and women’s doubles 30s.The week-long event offers a total prize fund of P338,000 with the men’s singles Open winner to pocket P50,000 plus trophy and UTP (Unified Tennis Philippines) and UTR (Universal Tennis) points.

But while he brims with confidence after ending a long quest for a major win in Palawan, the fourth-ranked Olivarez faces an uphill battle in the 64-player draw headlined by multi-titled Johnny Arcilla, Jose Maria Pague, Vicente Anasta, Nilo Ledama, Noel Damian, Eric Tangub and Jeleardo Amazona.

Olivarez, who upended Arcilla in the semis in the Hagedorn Open, battles Nino Paz in the first round with Arcilla taking on Paolo Corpuz, Pague slugging it out with Gouji Manansala, Anasta tangling with Christian Melitante, Ledama clashing with Joseph Carrasco, Damian mixing it up with Lexious Cruz, Tangub trading shots with John Amora, and Amazona testing Carolina Junsay’s mettle.

Others in the hunt are John Mari Altiche, Noel Salupado, Loucas Fernandez, Alexis Acabo. 

Eury Gaspar, Jude Ceniza, Alberto Villamor and Christian Lopez.

Arcilla and Ledama also shoot for back-to-back title run in the men’s doubles after pulling off a tough 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 escape over Olivarez and Kinaadman in Palawan.

vuukle comment

ERIC JED OLIVAREZ

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blue Eagles fall to Japan's Hakuoh, relegated to battle for 3rd in World University Basketball Series

Blue Eagles fall to Japan's Hakuoh, relegated to battle for 3rd in World University Basketball Series

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles crashed out of the World University Basketball Series after getting routed by Japan’s Hakuoh...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A few weeks after a historic FIFA World Cup stint, the Filipinas visited the training of Gilas Pilipinas at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie issue: A tough call

Scottie issue: A tough call

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas is hoping Scottie Thompson hits full recovery by next week. Otherwise, the Nationals have no choice but to...
Sports
fbtw
ArenaPlus backs FIBA World Cup

ArenaPlus backs FIBA World Cup

1 day ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Cignal TV and ArenaPlus have signed a partnership in preparation for the upcoming FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo scores blowout win to open World University Basketball Series title defense

Ateneo scores blowout win to open World University Basketball Series title defense

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles kicked off its defense of the World University Basketball Series title with an 88-50 drubbing of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala thwarts Dutch foe, barges into W25 Roehampton finals

Eala thwarts Dutch foe, barges into W25 Roehampton finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
One more win, and Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is the champion of the W25 Roehampton competition in the UK.
Sports
fbtw
Joshua overcomes jeers to stop stand-in opponent Helenius

Joshua overcomes jeers to stop stand-in opponent Helenius

4 hours ago
Former world champion Anthony Joshua needed seven rounds to stop stand-in opponent Robert Helenius in their heavyweight bout...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson pumps up Gilas

Clarkson pumps up Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Jordan Clarkson’s imposing presence has generated electricity in the Gilas Pilipinas camp, challenging the Nationals...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle sets stage for decisive Game 3

La Salle sets stage for decisive Game 3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
La Salle exacted vengeance on Adamson with a bang, scoring a 25-23, 25-12, 25-18 sweep to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with