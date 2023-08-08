Clarkson arrives in Manila for Gilas stint

MANILA, Philippines – NBA star Jordan Clarkson arrived in the Philippines Tuesday to join Gilas Pilipinas in their upcoming campaign in the FIBA World Cup.

News5’s Martie Bautista managed to sneak in a question to the Utah Jazz guard as he was making his way out of the Ninoy Aquino international Airport.

“I think we got a good chance to do some things. To win some games,” said Clarkson.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is expected to report to Gilas practice Wednesday evening.

The Philippines will take the spotlight as one of the hosts of the Basketball World Cup, which will tip off on August 25 and will run to September 10.

Gilas is in Group A with Angola, the Dominican Republic and Italy.