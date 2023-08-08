^

Sports

Clarkson arrives in Manila for Gilas stint

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
August 8, 2023 | 11:53am
Clarkson arrives in Manila for Gilas stint
Jordan Clarkson
Instagram / Jordan Clarkson

MANILA, Philippines – NBA star Jordan Clarkson arrived in the Philippines Tuesday to join Gilas Pilipinas in their upcoming campaign in the FIBA World Cup.

News5’s Martie Bautista managed to sneak in a question to the Utah Jazz guard as he was making his way out of the Ninoy Aquino international Airport.

“I think we got a good chance to do some things. To win some games,” said Clarkson.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is expected to report to Gilas practice Wednesday evening.

The Philippines will take the spotlight as one of the hosts of the Basketball World Cup, which will tip off on August 25 and will run to September 10.

Gilas is in Group A with Angola, the Dominican Republic and Italy.

vuukle comment

FIBA

GILAS

JORDAN CLARKSON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas ends China stint with a bang, pulls away vs Iran

Gilas ends China stint with a bang, pulls away vs Iran

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas pulled out all the stops and delivered when it mattered most as they ended their China pocket tournament campaign...
Sports
fbtw

Revenge on Senegal

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The Philippines and Senegal share a history of fierce basketball competition on the world stage. In the Olympics, they’ve battled twice with the Philippines winding up on top, 80-68 in 1968 and 68-62 in...
Sports
fbtw
Challenges for Chot

Challenges for Chot

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas coach Chot Reyes faces two daunting challenges before the FIBA World Cup opens on Aug. 25. First, he has to decide who...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson Manila-bound for Gilas duty

Jordan Clarkson Manila-bound for Gilas duty

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
NBA star Jordan Clarkson is finally headed to the Philippines for his FIBA World Cup tour of duty for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Esquivel finishes Huntington Beach longboard campaign at 3rd

Esquivel finishes Huntington Beach longboard campaign at 3rd

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Filipino surfer Rogelio “JayR” Esquivel’s California dream run came to a crashing halt after winding up...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Esquivel third in Huntington

Esquivel third in Huntington

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Filipino surfer Rogelio “JayR” Esquivel’s California dream run came to close with an memorable third-place...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas gets back at Senegal

Gilas gets back at Senegal

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Riding on Ray Parks’ fourth-quarter barrage, Gilas Pilipinas scored a vengeful 75-63 win over Senegal in the Heyuan...
Sports
fbtw
Smooth ride for Cavitex in PBA 3x3

Smooth ride for Cavitex in PBA 3x3

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Cavitex kicked off its PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference hat trick bid with a quarterfinals-sealing 2-0 sweep of the Leg 6...
Sports
fbtw
Three make it to Budapest

Three make it to Budapest

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
The Philippines will be represented by pole vaulter EJ Obiena and 400m hurdlers Eric Cray and Robyn Brown at the World Athletics...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with