Rondina sizzles in pro debut, tows Choco Mucho past Farm Fresh

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 5:53pm
Sisi Rondina sparkled with 14 points in leading the Flying Titans to their first triumph.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Sisi Rondina showed her true worth and churned out a big performance in her first game in the pros as Choco Mucho routed Farm Fresh, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16, on Thursday to open its campaign with a bang in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The diminutive dynamo, who dabbled in beach volley for several years before making her much-awaited return, sparkled with 14 points in leading the Flying Titans to their first triumph.

The Foxies sputtered to their second straight defeat.

