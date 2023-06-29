Rondina sizzles in pro debut, tows Choco Mucho past Farm Fresh

Sisi Rondina sparkled with 14 points in leading the Flying Titans to their first triumph.

MANILA, Philippines – Sisi Rondina showed her true worth and churned out a big performance in her first game in the pros as Choco Mucho routed Farm Fresh, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16, on Thursday to open its campaign with a bang in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The diminutive dynamo, who dabbled in beach volley for several years before making her much-awaited return, sparkled with 14 points in leading the Flying Titans to their first triumph.

The Foxies sputtered to their second straight defeat.