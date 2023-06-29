^

AFP repels Judiciary, catches UNTV Cup EFO semis bus

Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 2:08pm
AFP repels Judiciary, catches UNTV Cup EFO semis bus
Marlo Jomalesa in action for AFP.
UNTV Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers humbled the Judiciary Magis, 70-57, and clinched the last semis berth in the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

With Marlo Jomalesa presiding over AFP’s early onslaught, the Cavaliers never encountered trouble on the way to claiming the fourth and last semis berth in the seven-team tournament offering P1 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

Jomalesa went on to finish with 13 points and 4 rebounds while Egverr Jonathan Abutin added 11 points, four rebounds and three steals.

The Cavaliers, however, will have a difficult assignment as they will go up against the top-seeded PNP Responders in the semis on Sunday.

The Responders, getting 40 points from Joel De Mesa, claimed the No. 1 seed after mauling the GSIS Furies, 110-51, for a 5-1 record.

Clashing in the other semis pair also Sunday are the Senate Sentinels and the Office of the President Executives.

Senate, OP and AFP finished with similar 4-2 records but it was the Sentinels who took the No. 2 spot owing to superior quotient followed by the Executives.

