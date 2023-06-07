Clarkson, Brownlee banner 21-man Gilas pool for FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Tuesday revealed its 21-member Philippine men’s basketball pool for the coming FIBA World Cup.

NBA star Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and naturalized player Justin Brownlee lead the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

The rest of the group is made up of Dwight Ramos, Chris Newsome, Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, Rhenz Abando, Jordan Heading, RR Pogoy, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Thirdy Ravena, Poy Erram, Carl Tamayo, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., June Mar Fajardo, Kai Sotto, Ange Kouame, AJ Edu and Calvin Oftana.

Gilas Pilipinas is grouped with Angola, the Dominican Republic and Italy for the tournament slated August 25 to September 10 this year.