^

Sports

PGT Valley golf tourney tees off with top guns eyeing strong starts

Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 2:16pm
PGT Valley golf tourney tees off with top guns eyeing strong starts

ANTIPOLO – The top guns aim to get into the heat of the battle early but the lesser lights seek to squeeze into the mix and muddle up the title chase in the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge beginning Tuesday at the Valley Golf Club here.

Bacolod leg winner Ira Alido oozes with confidence coming off a stint in the Asian Development Tour in Thailand, raring to get into the scoring act on a course so familiar for the touring pros but which has not hosted a Philippine Golf Tour leg the past nine years.

“There’s no other way to play the (Valley) course but to set myself up to get as much birdies as I can since it’s a really scoreable course that can present a lot of birdies when put in a good position,” said Alido, who clinched his second pro victory at Marapara in come-from-behind fashion last March.

Though he struggled for joint 18th in Iloilo, the former national champion who scored a breakthrough win at Riviera in 2020 placed fifth at Caliraya Springs and posted a runner-up finish at Luisita.

“Playing in Thailand helped me further my game in terms of playing a harder field and deeper scores,” he added. “I’m playing at a high level right now mentally and physically and I know that I will have a chance to win week-in and week-out.”

So does Tony Lascuña, the runaway winner at Caliraya Springs, who likens the up-and-down course to the relatively flat Villamor layout in terms of challenges and tests it presents.

“Valley is like Villamor — ‘maraming trouble,’ so everything must click — long game, iron play and putting,” said the multi-titled Davaoeño campaigner who actually won the last PGT event here in 2014.

Like Alido, Lascuna said he’s in top shape following a stint in Taiwan and expects to put himself in contention in the P2 million championship serving as the sixth leg of this year’s circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

A crowd of aces and unheralded but solid players, however, are ready to pounce on every opportunity, including Guido van der Valk, who bounced back from a rare missed cut stint at Luisita with a joint runner-up finish at Villamor topped by Jhonnel Ababa two weeks ago.

“I will try again to be in contention (to win) during the final round. The more times you give yourself a chance, the more tournaments you win,” said van der Valk, the reigning back-to-back The Country Club Invitational champion. “I haven’t played Valley for a long time and I need to work on my iron play and short game.”

Ababa is also upbeat of his chances for a back-to-back feat after scoring a come-from-behind win at Villamor that snapped a long title spell while Clyde Mondilla, Justin Quiban, Zanieboy Gialon, Lloyd Go and Angelo Que all look forward to resuming their respective campaigns in explosive fashion.

Also in the cast are Joenard Rates, Reymon Jaraula, Michael Bibat, Marvin Dumandan, Frankie Miñoza, Gerald Rosales, Keanu Jahns, Albin Engino, Mars Pucay, Iloilo leg champion Rupert Zaragosa and Jay Bayron, who reigned at Valley when the PGT launched its four-leg inaugurals in late 2009.

Others expected to contend are Koreans Hyun Ho Rho and Kim Minseong, Japanese Gen Nagai, Ferdie Aunzo, Elmer Salvador, Russell Bautista, Elee Bisera, Don Petil and young guns Sean Ramos, Gabriel Manotoc, Josh Jorge, Kristoffer Arevalo, Jonas Magcalayo and Ivan Monsalve along with amateurs Aidric Chan, Carl Corpuz, Kirby Lachica and Marvin Mendoza.

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF

VALLEY GOLF CHALLENGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Super Rangers claims 7s football championship

Super Rangers claims 7s football championship

By Rick Olivares | 4 days ago
Super Rangers Football Club crushed Sino FC in a one-sided affair in the finals of the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley...
Sports
fbtw
Furious Nuggets coach questions team's effort, discipline in Game 2 loss

Furious Nuggets coach questions team's effort, discipline in Game 2 loss

3 hours ago
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone blasted his team's attitude after their 111-108 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2...
Sports
fbtw
Mara&ntilde;on caps Far East United&rsquo;s 4-2 win over West Ham in TST

Marañon caps Far East United’s 4-2 win over West Ham in TST

By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
Far East United stunned the entire The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner-Take-All when they defeated the West Ham United...
Sports
fbtw
Sub-plots galore for Manchester City-Inter Milan UEFA Champions League finals&nbsp;

Sub-plots galore for Manchester City-Inter Milan UEFA Champions League finals 

By Rick Olivares | 5 days ago
The 2008-09 season for FC Barcelona is considered perhaps the greatest in this club’s long and illustrious history,...
Sports
fbtw
Messi's final game for PSG ends in defeat

Messi's final game for PSG ends in defeat

1 day ago
Lionel Messi was jeered by a section of Paris Saint-Germain supporters as he played his final game for the club in the Ligue...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271646
            [Title] => Filipino surfer rules longboard tourney in Bali, qualifies to Worlds
            [Summary] => Filipino Rogelio Esquivel Jr. ruled the Padrol Longboard Classic in Bali, Indonesia last Sunday to earn a historic spot to the 2023 WSL World Longboard Tour (WLT).
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 14:53:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/rogelio-esquivel-jr-padrol-longboard-classic_2023-06-05_14-53-35648_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271644
            [Title] => Constantino begins 3-peat bid in ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge
            [Summary] => The pressure to deliver for a record run doesnâ€™t bother Harmie Constantino a bit, but the back-to-back winner at Luisita and Villamor has underscored the need for consistency.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 14:20:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/10/27/harmie2022-05-1023-03-23_2022-10-27_22-59-38566_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271642
            [Title] => 'Don't give a damn' Heat pull level against Nuggets in NBA Finals
            [Summary] => The Miami Heat have become masters of tuning out the naysayers' noise in their bid to become the first eighth-seeded team to win the NBA title.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 14:08:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/jimmy-butler-miami-heat-nba-finals_2023-06-05_14-08-4966_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271640
            [Title] => Malixi finishes 13th Mizuho Americans Open-AJGA Juniors golf tiff
            [Summary] => Rianne Malixi came in ruffled by the wind and closed out with three bogeys in the last seven holes, ending up with 33 points from a gross 75 for 13th place in the Mizuho Americans Open-AJGA Juniors.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 14:01:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807248
            [AuthorName] => Jan Veran
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/rianne-malixi_2023-06-05_14-01-53476_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271626
            [Title] => NAOS Esports escapes Oasis Gaming for Valorant Ascensions berth
            [Summary] => In the first LAN event for Valorant in the Philippines, NAOS Esports outlasted Oasis Gaming, 3-2, in the grand finals of the Valorant Challengers Philippines.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 11:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806617
            [AuthorName] => Michelle Lojo
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/naos-esports_2023-06-05_11-00-58235_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Filipino surfer rules longboard tourney in Bali, qualifies to Worlds

Filipino surfer rules longboard tourney in Bali, qualifies to Worlds

51 minutes ago
Filipino Rogelio Esquivel Jr. ruled the Padrol Longboard Classic in Bali, Indonesia last Sunday to earn a historic spot to...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino begins 3-peat bid in ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge

Constantino begins 3-peat bid in ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge

1 hour ago
The pressure to deliver for a record run doesn’t bother Harmie Constantino a bit, but the back-to-back winner at Luisita...
Sports
fbtw
'Don't give a damn' Heat pull level against Nuggets in NBA Finals

'Don't give a damn' Heat pull level against Nuggets in NBA Finals

1 hour ago
The Miami Heat have become masters of tuning out the naysayers' noise in their bid to become the first eighth-seeded team...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi finishes 13th Mizuho Americans Open-AJGA Juniors golf tiff

Malixi finishes 13th Mizuho Americans Open-AJGA Juniors golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi came in ruffled by the wind and closed out with three bogeys in the last seven holes, ending up with 33 points...
Sports
fbtw
NAOS Esports escapes Oasis Gaming for Valorant Ascensions berth

NAOS Esports escapes Oasis Gaming for Valorant Ascensions berth

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
In the first LAN event for Valorant in the Philippines, NAOS Esports outlasted Oasis Gaming, 3-2, in the grand finals of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with