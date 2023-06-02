^

Sports

California Academy, Naga College Foundation dispute title in Shakey’s Girls volleyball tiff

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 10:59am
California Academy, Naga College Foundation dispute title in Shakeyâ€™s Girls volleyball tiff

Games Saturday
(San Andres Gym, Manila)

9 a.m. – FEU-Diliman vs La Salle Lipa (Classification 7th-8th)
12 p.m. – Adamson vs UST (Classification 5th-6th)
2 p.m. – NU-NS vs Bacolod Tay Tung High School (bronze medal match)
4 p.m. – California Academy vs Naga College Foundation (championship)

MANILA, Philippines – And then there were two.

California Academy and Naga College Foundation duke it out in a one-game championship match for all the marbles of the 2023 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) Saturday at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila.

Pouncing on the momentum of their gigantic wins against favored rivals in the semifinals, the two teams look for the icing on the cake to a perfect run in the 16-team tourney backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Potato Corner, Peri-Peri and R&B Tea with the City of Manila as government cooperation partner.

Only one can do so after the 4 p.m tussle, which is poised to be an all-out war featuring unheralded squads outside Metro Manila in a bid to prove stature as equally capable volleyball hotbeds in the country.

They showed a glimpse of that capability in the Final Four with California Academy stunning UAAP juniors champion National U-Nazareth School, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25, and Naga besting Visayas powerhouse Bacolod Tay Tung High School, 11-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.

Now, it's all about getting the job done albeit through an anticipated harder route to the top.

"We’re not gonna take Naga lightly. We played Naga before. All teams here are very strong and respectable. This is the best of the best in the Philippines right now. We’ll be ready," said coach Obet Vital of the Antipolo-based California team.

Naga, which has been traveling almost 400 kilometers back and forth to Manila every week since the GVIL opener, is not to be counted out either.

"Ang puhunan namin dito, tapang. Hindi naman na siguro nahuhuli ang probinsya. Kaya na rin makipagsabayan. Basta hanggang dulo, laban lang kami," said mentor Parley Tupaz.

"Ito versus California, we'll try again at baka maka-tsamba ulit. Naglaban na kami dati sa ibang finals at talo kami. Sana makabawi. Bibigyan namin sila ng magandang laban."

Meanwhile, NU-NS and Bacolod shoot for the next biggest prize at 2 p.m. for the bronze medal of the Shakey's GVIL also powered by Mikasa, Team Rebel Sports, Toby’s Sports, Genius Sports and SM Tickets.

In the classification matches, Adamson and University of Santo Tomas collide at 12 p.m. for fifth to sixth place after the duel of Far Eastern University-Diliman and La Salle Lipa for seventh to eighth ranking at 9 a.m.

All games of Shakey’s GVIL, in partnership with Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc., (ACES), will be broadcasted live and on-demand through all social media platforms courtesy of Plus Network with CNN Philippines, Solar Sports and Tap Sports as TV partners.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

‘Beeracle’ cited by NY Times

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
There’s an article in the May 29, 2023, issue of The New York Times citing San Miguel Beer’s comeback from a 0-3 deficit to win the 2015-16 PBA Philippine Cup Finals over Alaska in relation to the Boston...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle nails semis berth in D-League

La Salle nails semis berth in D-League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle drubbed Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran, 102-79, and grabbed the last semifinal spot...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots prove hotter than FiberXers

Hotshots prove hotter than FiberXers

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
With veteran Mark Barroca taking over in the stretch, Magnolia squeaked past Converge, 99-95, to chalk up back-to-back wins...
Sports
fbtw
Foton joins PVL as 11th team

Foton joins PVL as 11th team

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League will have an 11th team in Chery Tiggo’s sister company Foton.
Sports
fbtw

Century Tuna IRONMAN like no other

11 hours ago
A racing experience like no other awaits a merry mix of bidders from at least 33 countries building up for the ultimate test of strength and staying power in the Century Tuna full IRONMAN and 70.3 races, which get...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270947
            [Title] => Sizzling Constantino eyes 3rd straight title at LPGT Valley golf tourney
            [Summary] => Harmie Constantino, fired-up by a playoff victory at Luisita and a come-from-behind win at Villamor, can hardly wait to get going in chase of a third straight championship.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 11:28:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/harmie-constantino-golf_2023-06-02_11-28-41806_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270943
            [Title] => Jokic dominates with triple-double as Nuggets extinguish Heat in NBA Finals opener
            [Summary] => Nikola Jokic registered a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets cooled down the Miami Heat, 104-93, to draw first blood in the NBA Finals.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 10:44:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/jokic-adebayo-nba-finals-denver-miami_2023-06-02_10-44-43123_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270940
            [Title] => NBA to announce Morant decision after Heat-Nuggets finals, says Silver
            [Summary] => The NBA has investigated Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's latest gun-flashing video on social media but won't announce any action on the matter until after the NBA Finals.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 09:18:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/ja-morant-memphis-grizzlies-nba_2023-06-02_09-20-07824_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270932
            [Title] => MaraÃ±on caps Far East Unitedâ€™s 4-2 win over West Ham in TST
            [Summary] => Far East United stunned the entire The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner-Take-All when they defeated the West Ham United legends, 4-2.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 08:32:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1691158
            [AuthorName] => Rick Olivares
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/far-east-united-tst-football_2023-06-02_08-32-17888_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270893
            [Title] => Catantan, Manuel on point in Taiwan
            [Summary] => Antonio Manuel and Sophia Catantan delivered on the final day of action and earned gold medals for Team Philippines in the recent Hefeng National Junior Fencing Championships in New Taipei City in Taiwan.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/1_2023-06-01_23-27-41962_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Sizzling Constantino eyes 3rd straight title at LPGT Valley golf tourney

Sizzling Constantino eyes 3rd straight title at LPGT Valley golf tourney

9 minutes ago
Harmie Constantino, fired-up by a playoff victory at Luisita and a come-from-behind win at Villamor, can hardly wait to get...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic dominates with triple-double as Nuggets extinguish Heat in NBA Finals opener

Jokic dominates with triple-double as Nuggets extinguish Heat in NBA Finals opener

53 minutes ago
Nikola Jokic registered a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets cooled down the Miami Heat, 104-93, to draw first blood in the...
Sports
fbtw
NBA to announce Morant decision after Heat-Nuggets finals, says Silver

NBA to announce Morant decision after Heat-Nuggets finals, says Silver

2 hours ago
The NBA has investigated Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's latest gun-flashing video on social media but won't announce any...
Sports
fbtw
Mara&ntilde;on caps Far East United&rsquo;s 4-2 win over West Ham in TST

Marañon caps Far East United’s 4-2 win over West Ham in TST

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Far East United stunned the entire The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner-Take-All when they defeated the West Ham United...
Sports
fbtw
Catantan, Manuel on point in Taiwan

Catantan, Manuel on point in Taiwan

11 hours ago
Antonio Manuel and Sophia Catantan delivered on the final day of action and earned gold medals for Team Philippines in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with