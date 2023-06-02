California Academy, Naga College Foundation dispute title in Shakeyâ€™s Girls volleyball tiff

California Academy, Naga College Foundation dispute title in Shakey’s Girls volleyball tiff

Games Saturday

(San Andres Gym, Manila)

9 a.m. – FEU-Diliman vs La Salle Lipa (Classification 7th-8th)

12 p.m. – Adamson vs UST (Classification 5th-6th)

2 p.m. – NU-NS vs Bacolod Tay Tung High School (bronze medal match)

4 p.m. – California Academy vs Naga College Foundation (championship)

MANILA, Philippines – And then there were two.

California Academy and Naga College Foundation duke it out in a one-game championship match for all the marbles of the 2023 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) Saturday at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila.

Pouncing on the momentum of their gigantic wins against favored rivals in the semifinals, the two teams look for the icing on the cake to a perfect run in the 16-team tourney backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Potato Corner, Peri-Peri and R&B Tea with the City of Manila as government cooperation partner.

Only one can do so after the 4 p.m tussle, which is poised to be an all-out war featuring unheralded squads outside Metro Manila in a bid to prove stature as equally capable volleyball hotbeds in the country.

They showed a glimpse of that capability in the Final Four with California Academy stunning UAAP juniors champion National U-Nazareth School, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25, and Naga besting Visayas powerhouse Bacolod Tay Tung High School, 11-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.

Now, it's all about getting the job done albeit through an anticipated harder route to the top.

"We’re not gonna take Naga lightly. We played Naga before. All teams here are very strong and respectable. This is the best of the best in the Philippines right now. We’ll be ready," said coach Obet Vital of the Antipolo-based California team.

Naga, which has been traveling almost 400 kilometers back and forth to Manila every week since the GVIL opener, is not to be counted out either.

"Ang puhunan namin dito, tapang. Hindi naman na siguro nahuhuli ang probinsya. Kaya na rin makipagsabayan. Basta hanggang dulo, laban lang kami," said mentor Parley Tupaz.

"Ito versus California, we'll try again at baka maka-tsamba ulit. Naglaban na kami dati sa ibang finals at talo kami. Sana makabawi. Bibigyan namin sila ng magandang laban."

Meanwhile, NU-NS and Bacolod shoot for the next biggest prize at 2 p.m. for the bronze medal of the Shakey's GVIL also powered by Mikasa, Team Rebel Sports, Toby’s Sports, Genius Sports and SM Tickets.

In the classification matches, Adamson and University of Santo Tomas collide at 12 p.m. for fifth to sixth place after the duel of Far Eastern University-Diliman and La Salle Lipa for seventh to eighth ranking at 9 a.m.

All games of Shakey’s GVIL, in partnership with Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc., (ACES), will be broadcasted live and on-demand through all social media platforms courtesy of Plus Network with CNN Philippines, Solar Sports and Tap Sports as TV partners.