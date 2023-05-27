^

Malixi gears up for 1st LPGA foray, finishes 3rd in WAPT

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi upstaged the pros by turning in a final round best six-under 66 as the rising Filipina star posted a strong third place finish in the Beaumont Emergency Hospital Open won by Thai Ou Olankitkunchai in runaway fashion in Texas Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

But it was Malixi who hogged the spotlight in the final 18 holes as she came through with one brilliant shot after another to string three straight birdies from No. 4. She picked up another stroke on the ninth then added two more at the back (Nos. 10 and 15) for a solid 32-34 card.

Counting her earlier rounds of 70-70-69, the ICTSI-backed Malixi pooled a 275 total, eight shots behind Olankitkunchai, who assembled a 267 after a 70, but just two strokes adrift of runner-up Mary Parsons of Canada, who shot a 68 for a 273.

So impressed was the awards rites’ host that he described her performance as “amazing” while urging the crowd to follow the 16-year-old shotmaker’s debut stint in the LPGA Tour in the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey starting on June 1.

Given her current form and renewed confidence, things are looking up for Malixi as she sets out against some of the world’s best in the inaugural Americans Open, including Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, Canada’s Brooke Henderson, Americans Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu, Korean Jin Young Ko and Aussie Minjee Lee.

Her third place effort in the Women’s All Pro Tour event would have netted her $4,400 and 288 WAPT ranking points for the LPGA Stage II race.

Malixi is going all out to reach peak form in time for the US Women’s Open elims, which starts on June 7 at the Palatine Golf Club in Chicago.

The two-time AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) and many-time winner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour is also set to compete in the British Women’s Amateur on June 13-18 in England.

