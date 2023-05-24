^

Sports

Predator Helios Neo 16 tipped as among best midrange gaming laptops

Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 6:45pm
Predator Helios Neo 16 tipped as among best midrange gaming laptops
With its 16-inch mini LED screen, the Predator Helios Neo 16 is really perfect for gaming.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 has been called “one of the best midrange gaming laptops of 2023.” It is powerful, with great connectivity and an excellent mini-LED screen.

The 13th Gen Intel Core processors offer the ultimate gaming experience and allow you to stream, create, and compete at the highest levels with clock speeds up to 5.6 GHz and up to 49% faster multitask performance over the previous generation. RAM can go up to 32 GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory. 

The Predator Helios Neo 16 is also powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 40 Series Laptop GPUs, which are beyond fast for gamers and creators. The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture delivers a quantum leap in both performance and AI-powered graphics so gamers and creators will experience lifelike virtual worlds with ray tracing, massively boost performance with DLSS 3, and have a competitive edge with Reflex. Internal storage has configurations including solid-state hard drives ranging from 512 GB to 2 TB.

In terms of appearance, the Predator Helios Neo 16 is solid and robust despite its ultra-thin design. Nothing too fancy here but the the lid and keyboard deck are made from a black powder-coated alloy. 

The laptop has vents on both sides, the rear and the base, for cooling. In terms of connectivity, there are Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, micro SD and headphone sockets on the left, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A ports on the right. The laptop is well-equipped in terms of ports and sockets. On the rear is the 330W power supply with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, both of which offer Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort, and USB-PD charging. Add HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

For cooling, the Predator Helios Neo 16 has Acer’s proprietary AeroBlade fan technology, which is characterized by being all-metal. The CPU also has liquid metal thermal paste for maximum performance.

With its 16-inch mini LED screen, the Predator Helios Neo 16 is really perfect for gaming. Consumers can choose between two 16-inch IPS panels, one with a WQXGA resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and another WUXGA display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. Both feature 100% sRGB color gamut, Nvidia Advanced Optimus with G-SYNC and 3 ms response time. sRGB gives better and more consistent results than RGB.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 comes with DTS: X Ultra, which has an updated algorithm utilizing improved psychoacoustics and HRTF (Head Related Transfer Functions) data. This means accuracy for direction and sound placement, improved externalization, realistic listening experience, and good directionality even for stereo contents.

Stream, create and compete at the highest levels with the Predator Helios Neo 16.

For more information about Predator laptops and devices, follow Predator’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

GAMING

LAPTOPS

PREDATOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

8 hours ago
Kai Sotto has re-signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League, a deal he can opt out of in case the NBA comes...
Sports
fbtw

Panlilio bats to end SEA Games farce

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
If SBP president and newly-elected FIBA Asia second vice president Al Panlilio has his way, Cambodia’s wanton naturalization of foreigners to beef up its national basketball teams in the recent SEA Games will...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino booter joins LaLiga Academy

Filipino booter joins LaLiga Academy

By Anthony Suntay | 7 hours ago
We will now have a representative in the LaLiga Academy for the first time during the 2023/24 season!
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Swiss MMA fighter Chris Hofmann gets chance to shine in Road to UFC

Fil-Swiss MMA fighter Chris Hofmann gets chance to shine in Road to UFC

By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
“It’s the opportunity I have been waiting for,” said Chris Hofmann from his home base in Switzerland.
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets sweep past Lakers

Nuggets sweep past Lakers

20 hours ago
Nikola Jokic led a second-half fightback as the Denver Nuggets completed a 4-0 Western Conference championship sweep over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malixi 5 strokes adrift in WAPT golf tilt

Malixi 5 strokes adrift in WAPT golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi churned out a three-birdie, one-bogey round to set in motion her buildup for the US Women’s Open Qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines eyes hosting rights to Asian youth, juniors weightlifting tilt

Philippines eyes hosting rights to Asian youth, juniors weightlifting tilt

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas is pursuing the right to host the Asian Youth and Juniors Championships next year...
Sports
fbtw
Strong finish nets Uy 2-shot lead in ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters

Strong finish nets Uy 2-shot lead in ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters

4 hours ago
Daniella Uy put up the kind of finish missing in her previous Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaigns, closing out with back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Philippine Masters: Rates surges to 4-shot lead with 2 eagles, birdie spree

ICTSI Philippine Masters: Rates surges to 4-shot lead with 2 eagles, birdie spree

4 hours ago
Joenard Rates produced a rare two-eagle feat in a round in varying fashions and spiked a fiery seven-under 65 with a three...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena signs extension with Japan B. League's Shiga

Kiefer Ravena signs extension with Japan B. League's Shiga

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Kiefer Ravena also inked a contract extension with Shiga Lakestars for his third year in Japan next season albeit in the B....
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with