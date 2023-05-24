Predator Helios Neo 16 tipped as among best midrange gaming laptops

The Predator Helios Neo 16 has been called “one of the best midrange gaming laptops of 2023.” It is powerful, with great connectivity and an excellent mini-LED screen.

The 13th Gen Intel Core processors offer the ultimate gaming experience and allow you to stream, create, and compete at the highest levels with clock speeds up to 5.6 GHz and up to 49% faster multitask performance over the previous generation. RAM can go up to 32 GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 is also powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 40 Series Laptop GPUs, which are beyond fast for gamers and creators. The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture delivers a quantum leap in both performance and AI-powered graphics so gamers and creators will experience lifelike virtual worlds with ray tracing, massively boost performance with DLSS 3, and have a competitive edge with Reflex. Internal storage has configurations including solid-state hard drives ranging from 512 GB to 2 TB.

In terms of appearance, the Predator Helios Neo 16 is solid and robust despite its ultra-thin design. Nothing too fancy here but the the lid and keyboard deck are made from a black powder-coated alloy.

The laptop has vents on both sides, the rear and the base, for cooling. In terms of connectivity, there are Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, micro SD and headphone sockets on the left, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A ports on the right. The laptop is well-equipped in terms of ports and sockets. On the rear is the 330W power supply with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, both of which offer Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort, and USB-PD charging. Add HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

For cooling, the Predator Helios Neo 16 has Acer’s proprietary AeroBlade fan technology, which is characterized by being all-metal. The CPU also has liquid metal thermal paste for maximum performance.

With its 16-inch mini LED screen, the Predator Helios Neo 16 is really perfect for gaming. Consumers can choose between two 16-inch IPS panels, one with a WQXGA resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and another WUXGA display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. Both feature 100% sRGB color gamut, Nvidia Advanced Optimus with G-SYNC and 3 ms response time. sRGB gives better and more consistent results than RGB.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 comes with DTS: X Ultra, which has an updated algorithm utilizing improved psychoacoustics and HRTF (Head Related Transfer Functions) data. This means accuracy for direction and sound placement, improved externalization, realistic listening experience, and good directionality even for stereo contents.

Stream, create and compete at the highest levels with the Predator Helios Neo 16.

