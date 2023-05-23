^

Sports

Challenging Villamor Philippine Masters golf tiff set to fire off

Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 2:14pm
Challenging Villamor Philippine Masters golf tiff set to fire off
Guido van der Valk

MANILA, Philippines – The ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters reels off Wednesday, May 24, with a promise of a wild start and a wilder finish on a deceiving course that puts premium on accuracy and precision off the mound more than length.

While the Villamor Golf Club layout does not feature the terrains, ravines or dog-leg fairways that normally make championship courses, it does offer a tough test given its tight fairways crammed with trees, thick roughs and unpredictable surface as the elite men of the Philippine Golf Tour brace for a fierce duel of ball control, iron play and putting.

“I did some good practice last week and I hope to show a better game than in Luisita,” said Guido van der Valk, the back-to-back The Country Club Invitational champion who posted a rare missed cut stint in the last PGT leg in Tarlac.

“I love the Villamor layout and can’t wait to play. As for the target, the goal is to be in contention to win during the final round,” added the Manila-based Dutchman, who yielded to Jerson Balasabas in sudden death when the last PH Masters was held in 2018.

Rupert Zaragosa, the runaway winner in Iloilo last March but who also struggled at Luisita with a 34th place finish, can’t wait to launch his drive for a second PGT win, saying: “I think Villamor suits my game. My game plan is to focus more on my tee shots and hopefully my putting will click this week.”

While the absence of some of the Tour big guns, who are competing overseas, practically opens up the title chase in the P2.5 million championship put up by ICTSI, van der Valk said he doesn’t mind who is in or who isn't, stressing: “If my game is good, I can win no matter who is in the field. As for if it boosts my title chances, there's still a lot of good players left in the field so I will have to play my best.”

Truly, the make-up of the field remains as highly-charged as ever with Jhonnel Ababa, Michael Bibat, Reymon Jaraula, Marvin Dumandan, Ferdie Aunzo, Fidel Concepcion, Joenard Rates, Keanu Jahns and Balasabas all geared up for battle along with Jay Bayron, who underscored his readiness to end a long title spell by winning the pro-am tournament last Monday.

“Malaki ang chance dahil wala ang ibang pros, pero kailangan sa Villamor maganda ang driving at patient ka dapat,” said Ababa, who last won at Pradera Verde and Cebu in 2018.

Frankie Miñoza and Robert Pactolerin, who had figured in a number of PH Masters clashes during their prime, provide the vintage flavor to the blue-ribbon event although the former has proved he still got what it takes with strong performances in the first five legs of this year’s circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., including the TCC Invitational where he tied for eighth.

Meanwhile, van der Valk drew Concepcion and Gerald Rosales in the 6:30 a.m. flight on No. 1 with Minoza clashing with Balasabas and Bibat in the next group and Bayron and Zaragosa testing each other’s mettle in the next flight with Rico Depilo.

Jahns, who lost to absentee Tony Lascuña in the inaugural Villamor Match Play Invitational late last year, faces comebacking and former PGT leg winner Toru Nakajima of Japan and Anthony Fernando at 7:40 a.m. with focus also on the young guns eager to get into the scoring act and upstage the seasoned campaigners, including Korean Rho Hyun Ho, Gabriel Manotoc, Jonas Magcalayo, Josh Jorge, Russell Bautista and Elee Bisera.

GOLF

GUIDO VAN DER VALK

PHILIPPINE MASTERS

VILLAMOR GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine table tennis heads toward right direction

Philippine table tennis heads toward right direction

15 hours ago
Table tennis officials hailed the performance of the Philippine national team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh,...
Sports
fbtw

Winners of FIBA World Cup Molten balls

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Here are the winners of our FIBA World Cup 2023 Molten basketball contest that we launched last Friday.
Sports
fbtw

Knights outshine Lions in Preseason Cup

15 hours ago
Kurt Reyson delivered the goods as Letran got the better of archrival San Beda, 72-64, to move to solo second in Group I of the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
Sports
fbtw

CEU seeks third win in D-League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Surging Centro Escolar U eyes to shore up its drive for an outright semifinals slot while Wangs Basketball @27 Striker-Letran aims to get a good run going in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup today at the...
Sports
fbtw

Santiago eyes repeat at Subic Bay

15 hours ago
Ines Santiago returns to the site of her big victory last year, eager and ready to make it two-in-a-row in her side of the battle in the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines on June 11 at Subic Bay.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thai football body bans players, officials over SEA Games final brawls

Thai football body bans players, officials over SEA Games final brawls

42 minutes ago
Thai football on Tuesday handed out lengthy bans to two players, two officials and a coach over the brawls that marred the...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino seeks back-to-back title conquests in ICTSI Philippine Masters

Constantino seeks back-to-back title conquests in ICTSI Philippine Masters

55 minutes ago
Harmie Constantino hopes to ride on all the positive vibes in pursuit of a second straight championship back to the Villamor...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic outduels LeBron as Nuggets reach NBA Finals for first time

Jokic outduels LeBron as Nuggets reach NBA Finals for first time

1 hour ago
Nikola Jokic outdueled LeBron James as the Denver Nuggets completed a 4-0 Western Conference championship sweep over the Los...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Mark Climaco gets opportunity to enter UFC

Fil-Am Mark Climaco gets opportunity to enter UFC

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Filipino-American mixed martial arts fighter Mark Climaco is going to get his opportunity to realize a childhood dream when...
Sports
fbtw
OKBet-backed PBA Legends golf tourney successfully tees off

OKBet-backed PBA Legends golf tourney successfully tees off

2 hours ago
Gaming platform OKBet and the PBA Legends Foundation Inc. successfully held the 2nd PBA Legends Charity Golf Tournament last...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with