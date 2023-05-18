^

Sports

'The Greatest Gamer' reality contest comes to Philippines

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 18, 2023 | 9:49am
'The Greatest Gamer' reality contest comes to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — "The Greatest Gamer" competition is set to arrive in the Philippines, brought in cooperation between TikTok and Smart Communications.

The Greatest Gamer is a reality gaming competition that will feature 10 amateur players housed in one villa for three weeks. They will take part in various challenges that will showcase who has what it takes to become a professional esports player.

"We are thrilled to bring The Greatest Gamer to the Philippines, where there is a thriving and welcoming gaming community that aspires to grow and excel as skillful gamers. The Greatest Gamer Philippines showcases the journey to becoming a professional gamer as well as engaging the gaming community by providing relevant entertainment, highlighting the skills, passion, and dedication that is necessary to excel in Esports. We also hope to empower the local gaming community, nurture its growth, and provide a space for enthusiasts to continue displaying their skills and creativity," said Vanessa Brown, TikTok’s director for business development in Asia-Pacific.

According to TikTok, there are about 43 million gamers in the Philippines alone, making it the 25th largest global market in terms of game revenue. This makes the decision to bring the competition to the country a natural one.

"We were looking for another market in Southeast Asia [and] Philippines is a natural choice. There's a good market here and a very passionate, engaged and big esports and gaming community. We were seeing that come through via TikTok. It was a pretty easy decision to bring The Greatest Gamer to the Philippines," Brown added during the competition's press launch.

TikTok first launched the competition in 2021 in Indonesia with now pro player Dede "VyrNoCure" Firman taking the crown and initially signing a contract with EVOS Legends. He is Bigetron Alpha's EXP laner.

The Philippine version of the reality competition will see the winner take home a cash prize worth P250,000 and a professional esports contract with Smart's Mobile Legends team, Smart Omega.

“Smart has been a leading patron of Philippine Esports because we've always believed that Filipinos have the passion, talent, and skill to dominate in this field. As the official telco provider of TikTok’s The Greatest Gamer Philippines, we aim to elevate the players’ gameplay experience with our fastest and best mobile network. We believe that this would also translate to an enjoyable viewing experience for all Esports fans," said Smart Head of Prepaid and Content Lloyd Manaloto.

In terms of the competition's impact on the local Mobile Legends scene, Moonton Games Marketing Lead for Esports Harry Leonardo believes this new addition will have a great impact in terms of grassroots talents.

"There are a lot of passionate gamers in the provinces. Looking at the grassroots, there are a lot of potential players that are waiting to be discovered. [The Greatest Gamer] will be a way for them to be discovered. Social Media, especially platforms like TikTok, is a great way to discover talents and I think it's an advantage especially with grassroots talents out there," said Leonardo.

Audition for The Greatest Gamer Philippines will begin on May 24. Aspiring players may submit their audition videos by posting them on Tiktok using the official audition filter, with hashtag #TheGreatestGamerPH, and tagging the official @thegreatestgamer and @smartcommunications TikTok accounts which they must also be following. The audition video must introduce the player and showcase their Mobile Legends skills.

ESPORTS

GAMING

SMART

TIKTOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Delivery under fire

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
For Gilas coach Chot Reyes, losing wasn’t an option in the SEA Games so the weight on his shoulders was extremely ponderous.
Sports
fbtw

Spurs poised for Wembanyama pick

11 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday were awarded the top pick in next month’s NBA draft, leaving them in pole position to land French prodigy Victor Wembanyama.
Sports
fbtw
Football chaos brings curtain down on drama-filled SEA Games

Football chaos brings curtain down on drama-filled SEA Games

22 hours ago
Nearly two weeks of triumphs, tears and the occasional tantrum will come to an end Wednesday when the Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw

Nuggets take West finals opener

11 hours ago
Nikola Jokic produced a dominant display as the Denver Nuggets held off a late Los Angeles Lakers fightback to win their NBA Western Conference finals opener 132-126 on Tuesday.
Sports
fbtw
China training, Chinese coach eyed for Philippine weightlifters

China training, Chinese coach eyed for Philippine weightlifters

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
To bolster its chance of sending more weightlifters to next year’s Paris Olympics, the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Meet my new personality': Mimiyuuuh purchases P5-million 'dream car'

'Meet my new personality': Mimiyuuuh purchases P5-million 'dream car'

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Content creator Mimiyuuuh just made another big and personal purchase — their very first car.
Sports
fbtw
Beat the heat with the best cooling comfort from Sharp
Sponsored

Beat the heat with the best cooling comfort from Sharp

2 days ago
With a wide variety of offerings, Sharp provides the best quality through its innovative technologies and features providing...
Sports
fbtw
Carla Abellana shows more glimpses of new house post-split with Tom Rodriguez

Carla Abellana shows more glimpses of new house post-split with Tom Rodriguez

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Actress Carla Abellana shared more photos of her new house currently in the middle of construction, a year since her marriage...
Sports
fbtw
How AI robots can affect Filipino domestic workers worldwide amid ChatGPT concerns

How AI robots can affect Filipino domestic workers worldwide amid ChatGPT concerns

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
The discussion of artificial intelligence and robots taking over human jobs has reached another point following a recent study...
Sports
fbtw
'I was just like a housewife': Small Laude talks vlogging, gives tips to aspiring vloggers
Exclusive

'I was just like a housewife': Small Laude talks vlogging, gives tips to aspiring vloggers

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Believe it or not, but socialite-turned-popular-vlogger Small Laude revealed that she is more filtered on camera than of...
Sports
fbtw
From McDo to co-living: George Yang's son launches co-living venture

From McDo to co-living: George Yang's son launches co-living venture

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
If you are working in a busy-as-a-bee Central Business District such as Makati City and you live in, say, Fairview, Quezon...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with