Abarrientos wins Rookie of the Year plum in KBL

Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 5:29pm
RJ Abarrientos
MANILA, Philippines – Former Gilas Pilipinas guard RJ Abarrientos has made a splash in the Korean Basketball League in his first year, winning the Rookie of the Year Award Thursday for 2022-2023 KBL season.

The ex-FEU standout, now playing for the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, posted averages of 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists — fourth in the league — and 1.4 steals — third overall — to become the league's top freshman.

"This (award) brings me a lot of confidence in my career," the 5-foot-11 guard said in his acceptance speech as he thanked his teammates and his fans.

The fourth-ranked Ulsan, sporting a 34-20 win-loss record, is currently in the playoffs and will once more bank on Abarrientos’ stellar play.

