Sports betting firm reaffirms commitment to Philippines

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay
February 17, 2023 | 10:13am
Sports betting firm reaffirms commitment to Philippines
“Together, we rise.” This was OKBet’s message to the Filipino people during its grand launch event at Hilton Manila Hotel on February 15.

It was a privilege to have been invited to witness the official launch of the country’s newest partner in sports development!

“Together, we rise.”

This was OKBet’s message to the Filipino people during its grand launch the other day at the Hilton Manila Hotel.

Sharing some of its several milestones from the past year, the local gaming firm promised to remain committed to supporting various sectors and helping revitalize the Philippine economy, as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Several Filipino artists, celebrities, athletes, and other public personalities were in attendance, as support to OKBet’s far-reaching advocacies.

As part of the gaming industry — which remains a top revenue generator for the government — OKBet has been doing its part by providing jobs to Filipinos, campaigning against unregulated gambling, and coordinating with different institutions to aid communities.

So far, its initiatives have reached as far as the cities of Bacolod and General Santos, working closely with local government units to provide assistance to thousands of families across the country. 

As a trusted partner of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, OKBet has been dedicated to protecting the integrity of the industry.

Through its continuous efforts, the company aims to provide a safe, secure, and responsible source of entertainment, while generating significant revenue for the government’s programs that benefit millions of Filipinos.

Last year, OKBet teamed up with former senator Manny Pacquiao to bolster its campaign for responsible gaming.

This was not the first time that the gaming platform shared a common goal with the boxing icon, as OKBet earlier signed a sponsorship deal with Pacquiao's Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League for its fourth regular season.

The monumental partnership was sealed back in June last year to continue giving opportunities to aspiring athletes and help the local competitive scene recover from the nationwide lockdown.

Under its “Play It Forward” sports development program, OKBet also enlisted the help of some of the league’s most talented players and coaches to host free basketball clinics for the Filipino youth.

During the grand launch event, the company announced that it will be renewing its partnership with the MPBL for its upcoming fifth regular season. 

It has also acquired the now Makati OKBet Kings, which will start competing with at least 29 other teams from different cities and provinces around the country on March 10.

OKBet expressed confidence in the potential of its new roster, and said that it is fully committed to supporting their careers, starting with the campaign for the MPBL championship.

Aside from its milestones, OKBet highlighted its latest innovations, such as its wide new collection of electronic games dubbed the OKGames. 

It also unveiled a host of upcoming products and services, including separate platforms for electronic bingo, esports betting and live casino games. 

The same day, the company opened the flagship branch for its OKBet Betting Stations, which are outlets designed for in-house gaming. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Newport World Resorts, just across the venue for the grand launch event.

OKBet mentioned it is also setting its sights on global expansion, to bring more investors to the country, generate more revenue for the government, and create a bigger impact to the Filipino people.

