Under new coach, Flying Titans hope for podium finish in All-Filipino conference

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans are looking to finally get over the hump and clinch a podium finish in the upcoming All-Filipino conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

As they begin anew with a new coach at the helm in Dante Alinsunurin, Choco Mucho skipper Bea de Leon says that the team is upbeat on posting their best finish in the PVL.

"I think, for this conference, we're definitely looking at a podium finish, hopefully. With our new coach, we're confident naman na kakayanin din naming makarating." said De Leon during the pre-tournament presser of the All-Filipino Conference at Discovery Suites on Saturday.

Alinsunurin calls the shots for the Flying Titans who are led by De Leon, Isa Molde, Des Cheng, among others. As a decorated coach in his different endeavors, the former Ateneo standout hopes to add a PVL podium finish in Alinsunurin's accolades.

Under a new system after former coach Oliver Almadro left his post last year, De Leon says the Flying Titans are getting used to Alinsunurin's mentorship.

Just in time for the season opener on February 4, De Leon looks to begin their clean slate with Alinsunurin on a high.

"So far, I think we're adjusting really well naman. He's a very quiet man, but he teaches very well." said De Leon.

"Hopefully little by little in time for the season, makukuha namin [yung system]." she added.

Choco Mucho features in the opening game of the conference as they face the Akari Chargers next Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.