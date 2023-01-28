^

Now with Choco Mucho, Alinsunurin out as national team head coach

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 28, 2023 | 1:16pm
Now with Choco Mucho, Alinsunurin out as national team head coach
Dante Alinsunurin, Jr.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Dante Alinsunurin will not be calling the shots for the Philippine men's volleyball team after three years of tenure.

Alinsunurin, who steered the Filipino spikers to a historic silver medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019, confirmed the news on Saturday during the pre-tournament press conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at Discovery Suites.

The decorated tactician said the main reason of his being relieved of the position is because he will be the head coach of PVL team Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

"Wala eh. Parang ang nangyari is syempre nagsabi ako sa kanila na maghahandle na ako ng women's then 'yun nga, parang tinanong nila ako kung kakayanin ko raw," Alinsunurin said.

"Yun nga, dahil sa sobrang sabi nila baka magbusy ako 'di ko mahandle, kinausap ako ng team manager ko na 'yun nga, 'yung sitwasyon napagusapan nila na ibaba nila ako, hindi na ako 'yung magiging head coach," he added.

As for who is set to replace him, Alinsunurin -- who also handles the NU men's volleyball team -- said that he has yet to receive any news from the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

"Surely may papalit sa akin, but hindi ko pa alam kung sino. Basta ako, kung ano man 'yung naging decision nila, ipaubaya ko na lang sila," he said.

Alinsunurin was informed of the decision to have him step down from his post just earlier this month.

"Siguro mga first week ng January na sinabihan nila ako na ganun 'yung sitwasyon," he said.

Even without national team duty, Alinsunurin remains busy as he handles the Flying Titans in the PVL and the NU Bulldogs in the ongoing Spiker's Turf and the upcoming UAAP Season 85 volleyball tournament.

In the UAAP, Alinsunurin has steered the Bulldogs to back-to-back titles during his tenure.

He enjoyed much success in the pros as he also has a Spiker's Turf champion with the Sampaloc-based squad as well.

