Philippine Golf Tour goes grassroots, launches junior golf

Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 1:25pm
Philippine Golf Tour goes grassroots, launches junior golf

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Golf Tour, in its continuing effort to boost local golf and develop and produce more talents for the country in the years to come, puts emphasis on the delivery of innovative program at the junior level as it launches the Junior PGT on January 29 at The Country Club in Laguna.

A drive, chip and putt competition, the JPGT features four age-group categories for boys and girls, including 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-17, with the TCC driving range, putting green and chipping areas to be roped off exclusively for the participants.

A brainchild of long-time golf patron Ricky Razon, chairman and CEO of ICTSI, which sponsors the men’s and ladies pro circuits and supports a number of top amateurs’ overseas campaigns, the upcoming circuit will feature 17 events in Luzon for its inaugural staging with the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. eyeing to expand it and reach out to Visayas and Mindanao, long considered as the spawning ground of golf talents.

There will be no membership fees with the new junior tour not competing nor associated with the existing junior golf organizations.

It will be handled, managed and conducted by professional tour directors, rulesmen and marshals with the program also aimed at determining the player’s skill development and help them achieve their (golfing) goals.

“On the drawing board the last few years, this (junior) golf program will not only create value formation for the youngsters but more importantly it will help discover and develop talents who could be trained to become future world-class players,” said PGTI general manager Colo Ventosa. “In order to achieve its strategic outcomes, we believe new, progressive sports program at the junior level is needed.”

For details, contact tournament administrator Jhiue Castillo at +639283165678), or Event Captain, Inc.’s Joy Pangadlo at +639179222445 (WhatsApp), or email [email protected]

The PGTI, a sports management and promotions company, is the official organizer of the Philippine Golf Tour, the country’s pro golf league and one of Asia’s leading circuits, the Ladies PGT and the Junior PGT.

Established in 2009, the PGTI seeks to advance professional golf in the country and provides support for the Filipino golfers through exposure in local, regional and international competitions. It also organizes tournaments held in the country’s top courses, enabling the players to hone their skills, compete with fellow pros and earn from the sport.

Meanwhile, the PGTI will enforce strict rules and regulations in the JPGT to maintain an orderly conduct of each tournament. While cheering is encouraged, coaching from the sidelines isn't and spectators, including parents and siblings, not allowed inside the ropes.

Conduct unbecoming of a golfer or parent will be penalized with disqualification and removal from the course.

Top products of the program, put up to develop the junior golfers’ skill sets and talents, will represent the country in local and international competitions and eventually get the chance to compete in the PGT and LPGT tournaments.

