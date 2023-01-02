Baltazar, Gozum beef up Strong Group in Dubai hoops tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Justine Baltazar and Will Gozum have been added to the roster of Strong Group-Philippines that will see action in the Dubai 2023 International Championship set January 27 to February 5.

Team owner Jacob Lao was elated with the inclusion of the two tested players, saying: “They're all winners in their own ways and their experience will surely help the team for them. But very excited for all of them because it is a rare opportunity for these players to further grow and learn a new style of play internationally.”

“They're all very talented individuals who can complement and play specific roles that the team needs,” he added.

The two other welcome additions to the team are BJ Andrade and Inand Fornillos.

They will be joining former Golden State Warriors player Nick Young, ex-San Miguel import Renaldo Balkman, naturalized player and former Ateneo center Ange Kouame, and Fil-Am guard Sedrick Barefield.

Coach Charles Tiu said the Dubai event will Baltazar the opportunity to prove his worth after a forgettable stint with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the B. League.

“Balti is going to be big for us, he wasn't given much of a chance in Japan but the kid is a great player and I plan to use him as a big wing and power forward, but of course it all remains to be seen on how it will look when we start practicing,” said head coach Charles Tiu.

Gozum is no stranger to Tiu’s coaching style having played under him for College of St. Benilde.