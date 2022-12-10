Blacklist, ECHO collide with compatriots in M4 group stages

'Pinas lang Malakas' will once again be the campaign launched by the Philippines for its bid in the M4 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia next year

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino teams Blacklist International and ECHO Philippines will be facing fellow Filipinos in the opening matches of the Group Stages of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) M4 World Champions (M4) happening next year in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Reigning world champions Blacklist International will be the first to see action in Day 1 as they are up against Türkiye's Incendio Supremacy.

Also seeded in Group A are Cambodia's Burn X Flash, under the guidance of Filipino coach John "Zico" Dizon with Filipino gold laner Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara, and Myanmar's Falcon Esports, who also has a Filipino coach, Steve "Dale" Vitug.

Meanwhile, ECHO Philippines will start off their M4 campaign in Day 2's Group C match against the Orcas former coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado and his team, Indonesia's RRQ, fulfilling the team's and Bocadio's promise to one another to meet once again in the MLBB world stage.

Other teams seeded in Group C are Singaporean champions RSG and MPL's Middle East & North Africa champions Occupy Thrones of Egypt.

Filipino player Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Filipino coach Paul "Yeb" Miranda, competing under the banner of Indonesia's ONIC Esports, are in Group B with Malaysia's TODAK, Latin America Super League runner-ups Malvinas Gaming, and Vietnam's MDH Esports.

While Filipino player Peter "Basic" Lozano, under North America's The Valley, is seeded in Group D with Malaysia Champions Team HAQ, Brazilian champions RRQ Akira, and Latin America Super League champions S11 Gaming.

Reflecting on their respective opponents and the fact that the format is only a best-of-one series, coaches Kristoffer "Bonchan" Ricaplaza of Blacklist International and Archie “Tictac” Reyes of ECHO agree that their teams cannot make any mistake within the group stages and that their players want nothing more than to come out of the Group Stages unscathed.

"Kahit papaano 'di pabor sa amin 'yung B01 pero syempre kailangan namin mag-adjust," admitted Ricaplaza.

"B01 kasi so talagang do or die. Malaki kasing bagay na makuha 'yung Upper Bracket. Minamake sure namin na nasa good condition 'yung mga players," agreed Reyes.

Ricaplaza adds, "Ang pinakabest na pwede naming gawin is mag-ready ng strategy na pang B01, 'yung panggulat talaga. Kasi 'pag 'di mo masweep 'yung group stages, baka makalaban mo 'yung pinaka malakas sa kabilang bracket."

When asked if ECHO would utilize something unexpected since they are facing their former coach, Reyes said to wait and see when the match itself is upon them.

'Pinas lang Malakas' in M4

The Philippine campaign for the upcoming M4 World Championships will once again use the rallying call "Pinas Lang Malakas", showcasing the talent of Filipino Mobile Legend players — whether playing in the local league or internationally — as well as highlighting the passion of Filipino fans throughout the entire MLBB ecosystem.

"The Philippines is arguably the strongest nation with the highest chances of winning this international tournament, based on past performance. We are looking forward to witnessing both teams execute never-before-seen strategies which will cement their position as the greatest teams in the MLBB world," says Tonyo Silva, MOONTON Games, senior marketing manager for esports.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Philippines (MPL-PH) have prepared numerous activities as part of the "Pinas Lang Malakas" campaign.

Various watch parties will be held nationwide for all fans to enjoy while Asia's Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan and Filipino rapper Nik Makino have collaborated for the Philippines' theme song to showcase the Filipinos' strength and sense of pride.

An upcoming music video with a special dance choreography to demonstrate the Philippines' cheer up pose will be released as the M4 draws near.

Fans can also score rewards and event items within the Mobile Legends app, as well as a Christmas profile avatar border and random skin experience cards of Blacklist and ECHO's signature heroes.

The M4 World Championships is scheduled to begin on January 1 with the opening match seeing Blacklist International against Türkiye's Incendio Supremacy at 2:05 p.m. Western Indonesian Time (2:05 p.m., Manila time) while ECHO Philippines will face RRQ Hoshi on January 2 at 6:05 Western Indonesian Time (7:05 p.m. in Manila).