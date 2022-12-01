Heading into Final Four, Ateneo's Ballungay already comfortable in UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo Blue Eagles' Kai Ballungay has adjusted right in time for the Katipunan squad in UAAP Season 85 as they enter the Final Four as the top seed.

After taking his time in getting used to the play in the country's premier collegiate league, the Fil-Am talent has finally become comfortable in his own skin for the Blue Eagles.

Now with a string of impressive games for Ateneo, Ballungay said that he is a different player than he was going into the season.

"Coming into the season, it was just me just getting used to the Filipino style of basketball, and really just getting comfortable with the UAAP," Ballungay said after ending their elimination round with a victory over Adamson on Wednesday.

"I think, comparing my first game to where I am now, I think I've taken a lot of leaps," he added.

Ballungay has become a consistent scorer for Tab Baldwin, whose Blue Eagles ended eliminations on a six-game win streak.

The Katipunan cager credited Baldwin and the rest of the Ateneo coaching staff for his development.

"That's a credit to the coaching staff — Coach Tab, Coach Sandy [Arespacochaga], they really made it easy for players like myself to get comfortable in the system and just really get comfortable in the game," said Ballungay.

Ballungay now heads to the Final Four with Ateneo as they await the winner of the playoff between the DLSU Green Archers and the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Sunday for their Final Four clash.

Ateneo will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage in the semis as they aim to regain the UAAP crown.